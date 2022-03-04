Carl Pei's Nothing is working on a smartphone that might arrive next month

Just a few days ago, the CEO and founder of Nothing, a consumer electronics and lifestyle company hinted at working on a smartphone by tweeting about the operating system Android. Now, it has been confirmed that Nothing is indeed developing a smartphone in collaboration with Qualcomm and Android. The smartphone is expected to arrive soon. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Nothing smartphone.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Nothing is working on a smartphone and has plans to launch it by next month, i.e. April 2022. The report states that Carl Pei has shown a prototype of the much-anticipated Nothing smartphone to key executives in the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. The publication has also viewed a photo of Pei’s meeting with an official from Qualcomm, the chipmaker company Nothing shook hands with last year.

Nothing confirms working on a smartphone

In a previous report, Republic World informed readers about how Nothing could incorporate its signature transparent design in its upcoming smartphone. The report from TechCrunch also mentions that the device could have “elements of transparency.” Last year, Pei mentioned in an interview that his company has more than one device in its roadmap and this was before Nothing released the popular Nothing Ear (1) truly wireless stereo earbuds.

On February 28, 2022, Nothing tweeted from its official handle, saying that "March is going to be fun." Following the tweet, all technology publications are talking about what could the company possibly release in the month of March, which has already begun. It is important to note that Nothing entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year, which strongly indicated a Snapdragon-powered smartphone.

What would Nothing smartphone look like?

As mentioned earlier, there have been rumours in the past about Nothing developing an Android smartphone. Also, as a matter of fact, the company entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year. Combining the information along with the latest Twitter rumble, it looks like the Nothing Android smartphone could be a real thing and it might launch soon as well. The most commonly speculated USP of the Nothing's smartphone is its transparent design. Stay tuned for more tech news.