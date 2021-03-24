Carrier AC Error Codes: Check Out The Carrier AC Error Codes List Here

Carrier AC is one of the top air condition brands that are available in the market right now. It is very popular and is found in many homes. Sometimes Air Conditioners go through some errors that need fixing. Carrier AC has its own set of error codes that users should keep a track of. Learning the error codes can help the users solve a certain problem too. Many users want to learn more about Carrier AC error codes.

Carrier AC error codes

Carrier ACs are one of the popular brands of Air Conditioners. This company has released a Carrier AC error codes list for its users. This error codes list helps the user learn the exact issue that is being faced by the unit. The user can work towards the solution to the problem their AC is facing with the help of this error codes list. The list has been divided into two parts, one is the indoor error codes list and the other is the outdoor error codes list. Check out the Carrier AC Error Codes List obtained from twintechheating.ca below:

Indoor Error Codes List

CODE: E0. RESULT: Indoor unit EEPROM parameter error

CODE: E1. RESULT: Indoor / outdoor units communication error.

CODE: E3. RESULT: Indoor fan speed has been out of control.

CODE: E4. RESULT: Indoor room temperature sensor T1 open circuit or short circuit.

CODE: E5. RESULT: Evaporator coil temperature sensor T2 open circuit or short circuit.

CODE: EC. RESULT: Refrigerant Leakage Detection.

CODE: F1. RESULT: Outdoor ambient temperature sensor T4 open circuit or short circuit.

CODE: F2. RESULT: Condenser coil temperature sensor T3 open circuit or short circuit.

CODE: F3. RESULT: Compressor discharge temperature sensor T5 open circuit or short circuit.

CODE: F4. RESULT: Outdoor unit EEPROM parameter error.

CODE: F5. RESULT: Outdoor fan speed has been out of control.

CODE: P0. RESULT: IPM malfunction or IGBT over-strong current protection.

CODE: P1. RESULT: Overvoltage or over low voltage protection.

CODE: P2. RESULT: High-temperature protection of compressor top diagnosis and solution.

CODE: P4. RESULT: Inverter compressor drive error.

CODE: P5. RESULT: Mode conflict.

CODE: P6. RESULT: Compressor voltage protection.

Outdoor Error Codes List

CODE: E0. RESULT: Outdoor EEPROM malfunction.

CODE: E2. RESULT: Indoor/outdoor units communication error.

CODE: E3. RESULT: Communication malfunction between IPM board and outdoor mainboard.

CODE: E4. RESULT: Open or short circuit of the outdoor unit temperature sensor.

CODE: E5. RESULT: Voltage protection.

CODE: E8. RESULT: Outdoor fan speed malfunction.

CODE: F1. RESULT: No. A Indoor unit coil outlet temperature sensor or connector of sensor is defective.

CODE: F2. RESULT: No. B Indoor unit coil outlet temperature sensor or connector of sensor is defective.

CODE: F3. RESULT: No. C Indoor unit coil outlet temperature sensor or connector of sensor is defective.

CODE: F4. RESULT: No. D Indoor unit coil outlet temperature sensor or connector of sensor is defective.

CODE: F5. RESULT: No. E Indoor unit coil outlet temperature sensor or connector of sensor is defective.

CODE: P1. RESULT: High-pressure protection.

CODE: P2. RESULT: Low-pressure protection.

CODE: P3. RESULT: Current protection of compressor.

CODE: P4. RESULT: Temperature protection of compressor.

CODE: P5. RESULT: High-temperature protection of condenser.

CODE: P6. RESULT: IPM module protection.

Promo Image Source: Amazon.in Website