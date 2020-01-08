CES 2020: Samsung, Lenovo And Asus Launch New Chromebook Laptops

New Chromebook laptops have been unveiled at the CES 2020. Brands like Samsung, Lenovo and Asus are showcasing new Chromebooks at the ongoing trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Equipped with the Chrome OS, let's see what each one of these new laptops bring to the table.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

There you go. First up, here comes the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. We saw it coming, didn't we? Up until now, we have been watching Samsung consistently coming up with new phones under the Galaxy moniker. Now, Samsung has debuted the first-ever Galaxy Chromebook. At least, that's what it sounds like. It may very well be just a different branding since Samsung always had Chromebooks in its portfolio even before. But it is what it is.

There's this built-in stylus that can be used for sketching and taking hand-written notes. As far as editing documents is concerned, there's always either Google Docs or Microsoft Word at your disposal.

Chromebooks have their own perks too -- deep tie-ups and integrations with the Google Assistant to get things done using simple yet effective voice commands. That's sort of consistent with every major Chromebook launching this year.

The Galaxy Chromebook has 4K AMOLED screen to offer. Combined with the Ambient EQ feature, the screen can automatically adjust brightness and color temperature levels based on the surroundings. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be up for grabs in the U.S. by the end of March and will be priced at $999.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Lenovo had to break a sweat to introduce the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook.

"Many people are consistently on-the-go for their jobs—working on airplanes, from coffee shops or at a friend’s kitchen table. That’s why we’re introducing a Chromebook specifically designed for mobile productivity: the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook," Kan Liu, Director, Product Management, Chrome OS, said in the official blog post.

The 2-in-1 laptop comes with the detachable keyboard and features a 10.1-inch screen. See the photos below:

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook starts at $279 including keyboard and stand. However, the sale begins in May.

Asus Chromebook Flip C436

Last but not least, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 flaunts its 360-degree rotating hinge with a frameless touchscreen display. Furthermore, it flaunts all-metal chassis with built-in Harman Kardon quad speakers. Asus Chromebook Flip C436 will be available for purchase beginning in early March 2020.