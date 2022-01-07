CES 2022: The new Samsung SolarCell TV remote can charge itself from radio waves

The Consumer Electronics Show or CES is one of the biggest events held around the year. In the event, companies reveal the new technology and gadgets they have been working on, along with major product announcements. The CES 2022 is being held in Las Vegas in a physical mode. However, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, a lot of companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon pulled out of the event. Nevertheless, Samsung has held the fort for innovation this year, revealing a lot of new devices and product lineups at CES 2022.

Samsung has announced multiple monitors and smart televisions at the CES 2022. In fact, the company released the world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor called the Odyssey Neo G8. Further, the company also revealed its lineup of smart TVs in the Micro LED and Neo LED categories. While the televisions themselves offer new features and improved picture quality over the last generation, Samsung has included a new type of SolarCell TV remote that charges wirelessly from the waves that are generated by devices like Wi-Fi routers.

The new Samsung SolarCell TV remote charges from Wi-Fi routers?

There is a new technology hidden in the Samsung SolarCell TV remote. The TV remote is now capable of charging itself from the radio waves that are emitted by devices like Wi-Fi routers. In other words, the SolarCell TV remote by Samsung will keep charging itself from the wireless waves while it is being used or resting on a tabletop. Currently, the technology is limited to charging low power devices such as TV remotes. It might also be used to power devices such as smartphones and tablets in the future.

The latest Samsung SolarCell TV remote looks a lot like the previous version with a solar panel at the back. Like the previous models, the latest remote is also chargeable by light. The innovative technology by Samsung is eco-friendly. With the conventional TV remotes, users have to change the AAA or AA batteries which when discharged, are non-biodegradable toxic waste. For reference, about 100 million AAA batteries are used every seven years. By providing the SolarCell remote with Samsung TV, the South Korean company is trying to save the environment.