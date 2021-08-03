Dell Releases Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen Edition & M15 R6 In India; Available To Buy Online

Dell is a strong competitor in the gaming laptop category. Its Alienware line of gaming laptops has completely redesigned the way gaming works on portable PCs. The company has just released a range of Dell m15 R6 gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics. Many people have been anticipating the release of these gaming laptops since their announcement.

Learn more about the Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition specifications and Dell Alienware m15 R6 specifications, Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition price, and Dell Alienware m15 R6 price here.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition and Dell M15 R6 specifications

When Dell releases an Alienware laptop, people know that it is going to have loads of horsepower under the hood. The new line of Dell m15 R6 Gaming Laptops has been outfitted with state of the art CPU and GPU processing technology that will enhance the players' experience to a new level. They have also made some enhancements to the display, battery and more to create the best experience for the players. Check out the specification for both the devices below:

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition specifications

Display: The device will include a 15.6-inch display Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels), the display will support a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness.

Battery: The Dell Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen Edition will include a massive 86Whr battery.

Processor: Under the hood, the device will include an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor, along with 16GB of DDR4 (3,200MHz) RAM and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

GPU: The user has the choice to choose between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti dedicated graphics cards that come with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Dell Alienware m15 R6 specifications

Display: The device will include a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display that will support a 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness.

Battery: The device will include a massive 86Whr battery and a 240W adapter

Processor: The processor that will be powering this device is the 11th Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake CPU. Along with 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB (2x 1TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage.

GPU: The user will get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM for graphics processing.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition and Dell Alienware m15 R6 price

The two devices can now be purchased as they are launched in India. The users can buy these devices from dell.com. The Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition price has been set as INR 1,34,990 and the Dell Alienware m15 R6 price has been set as INR 1,59,990.

Image Credit: DELL ON TWITTER