DJI Mini 3 Pro will feature improved lens and large battery, video leaks online

DJI's upcoming Mini 3 Pro has appeared in a video on the internet, revealing quite a few details about the upcoming consumer-grade camera drone. Most likely, the drone will weigh less than 250 grams, feature a redesigned gimbal on the front and come with improved low light performance. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming DJI Mini 3 Pro.

According to a report by TechRadar that cites a video from Twitter user @DealsDrone, the DJI Mini 3 Pro could feature a brighter f/1.7 lens which will allow more light to hit the sensor and hence deliver better results in low lighting conditions. For perspective, the DJI Mini 2 has an f/2.8 lens. However, the marking on the DJI Mini 3 Pro lens also reveals that it will feature a 24mm lens.

DJI Mini 3 Pro will feature a larger battery

Apart from this, the video also shows that the upcoming drone from DJI will feature a 2,453 mAh battery, which means that the device will offer about 10% improved flying time over the Mini 2. The publication mentions that users can expect a flight time of about 35 minutes from the DJI Mini 3 Pro. Additionally, the drone will also feature large sensors on the front and bottom for obstacle avoidance.

As mentioned earlier, the weight of the DJI Mini 3 Pro is going to be 249 grams. Further, the drone is said to come with a three-axis gimbal that will keep video footage smooth. While some earlier rumours suggested that the drone will come with electronic stabilization, that does not seem to be the case here. It will be interesting to see when the company decides to launch the device.

DJI Mini 3 release date

According to another report by TechRadar, the DJI Mini 3 might hit the markets in April 2022. It is rumoured to come with improved Ocysync transmission technology. Additionally, the Mini 3 will have an improvised processor and camera sensor when compared to the Mini 2 launched in 2020. According to a drone pilot OsitaLV, the upcoming DJI Mini 3 will be accompanied by enhanced aerodynamics, a single-chip processor, a bigger camera sensor and longer battery life than the DJI MIni 2.

