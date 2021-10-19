Everything Apple Announced At 'Unleashed' Event: New MacBook & M1 Chips To AirPods 3

Tim Cook’s Apple has finally ended the speculations regarding its highly anticipated Unleashed event on October 18. With the launch of devices like the new HomePod Mini, Airpods 3 and Macbook Pro, the tech giant has levelled up from its last event that was held in September. Here is a look at all the devices and plans announced during the Apple Unleashed event.

Apple HomePod Mini

Hitting the markets in November this year will be Apple's HomePod Mini. Introduced in five colours - grey, orange, blue, yellow and black, the devices have been priced at Rs 7449 ($99).

New colors of HomePod mini incoming pic.twitter.com/UQCuwQ7pJD — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

Apple AirPods 3

Priced at Rs 18,500 ($179), the Apple AirPods 3 has added features like sweat and water-resistance, spatial audio, adaptive EQ and six hours of battery life. However, one won't be able to tell the difference between AirPod2 and the new entrant, as they both carry the same design. Meanwhile, the AirPods 2nd Gen will be available at a new price of Rs 12,900.

AirPods 3: $179

New design and battery life bump

Sweat and water resistance

MagSafe wireless charging case pic.twitter.com/mudzNnFj6l — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

New MacBook pro

Apple released two new versions of the MacBook Pro with a 14" and a 16" display. Priced at Rs1.5 lakhs ($1999) and Rs 1.8 lakhs respectively, both the devices sports feature like 120Hz ProMotion HDR display HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, SD card slot M1 Pro or M1 Max silicon with fast charging and longer battery life.

The new MacBook Pro

14-inch and 16-inch versions

120Hz ProMotion HDR display

HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, SD card slot

M1 Pro or M1 Max silicon

New keyboard, no Touch Bar

Longer battery and fast charging



14”: $1999

16” $2499 pic.twitter.com/VYTIIDUJYO — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Apple launched two versions of the new chipsets, with the first being M1 Pro processor, which has a 10-core CPU and is 70% faster than the M1. On the other hand, there is M1 Max, having 57 billion transistors, 64GB memory, 32-core GPU. It is the largest chip built by Apple so far.

Next up - new “Pro” Apple Silicon pic.twitter.com/nI1Qvc1Pe8 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

But we get ANOTHER chip?! Oh boy pic.twitter.com/41UADqFQ74 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

Image: Apple.com