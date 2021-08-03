Facebook's Long-awaited 'Ray-Ban' Smartglasses To Launch This Year: Learn How It Will Work

Facebook has been working on its smartglasses which will be launched in collaboration with Ray-Ban for a long time. There were a number of rumours about this new Facebook product but the makers recently confirmed its existence. Several leaks about the working of this product have also surfaced on the internet. This has managed to bring in a lot of attention from the community. The users have been curious to learn more about these Ray-Ban smart glasses and have been searching for them on the internet. So here is all the information about the new smartglasses Mark Zuckerberg is eyeing as his company's next physical product, in collaboration with Ray-Ban:

Ray-Ban smart glasses

Multiple leaks and reports have already been released by industry leaders about Facebook’s upcoming products. According to a story from Mashable India, the new Ray-Ban smartglasses will not be a standalone device and will require an external device or monitor for it to run. The glasses are also going to have integrated displays just like other popular smart glasses such as Snapchat Spectacles and Amazon Echo spectacles. The company is currently working on the eyewear that will allow users to stay connected to the device without being distracted by the current environment. The makers are planning to collect a lot of information and data through this project for an upcoming project named Aria AR glasses. Facebook said that their "Ray-Ban glasses are completely separate from Project Aria. They will not share data." They promised to "release more information on capabilities and our data policies when we reveal the product." The Ray-Ban smart glasses are expected to get launched later this year. Apart from this, the features of the Facebook Smart Glasses and price are yet to be revealed.

More about Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg recently spoke about Ray-Ban smartglasses during an earnings call. He confirmed that they are currently aiming to create a metaverse for basic things like shopping, work, and socialising. This is so that users can have the ability to blend virtual and physical spaces with the help of these AI devices. Apart from this, the makers have been working on their new Facebook Cloud gaming service which is currently available in the US, Canada and Mexico, and is soon going to be released for Western and Central Europe by early 2022. One of the most interesting steps taken by Facebook involves a collaboration with the popular game developer, Ubisoft, to bring in their Assassin's Creed Rebellion as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming. No other information has been released about the platform. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media handles.