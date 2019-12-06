Fake Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakh Allegedly Seized In Delhi, Company Issues Advisory 

Xiaomi has issued a public advisory urging its customers not to buy Xiaomi-branded products from non-authorized sales channels, after fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakh were allegedly seized from four shop owners in New Delhi. “Counterfeited products are not only a big threat to consumer health and safety but also pose a huge risk to consumer’s data security. The products might start malfunctioning and the user might be unaware of the hazards that these kinds of products can cause,” Xiaomi India said in a press statement.

Raids were conducted in Gaffar Market in the week of November 25 after Xiaomi filed a complaint with the local police “as part of the company’s anti counterfeit measures.” Over 2,000 fake Xiaomi products were seized from four shop owners – they’ve been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Xiaomi products. Some of the counterfeits seized include, Mi Powerbanks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adaptor with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots, and Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable, Xiaomi said, adding that the shop owners were also allegedly selling a few products that weren’t even launched officially in India.

These products were allegedly being sold in retail and wholesale from the following retail shops: Galaxy Mobile Accessories, BCM Plaza, Shop No. 14 - Sega Market, Shop No. 2 - Lotus Plaza.

“This episode has highlighted how counterfeiting is a menace for the business and society. It is strictly advised to all customers to purchase authorized products from authorized Stores of the brand and partner outlets and also to be cautious and aware about purchase decisions,” Xiaomi said.

In addition to issuing an advisory, Xiaomi has also listed a few ways to identity fake products:

Some products carry security codes that can be checked on mi.com to identify the authenticity of the product.

Packaging and quality of retail box are very different. You can visit any Mi Home/ Mi Store to validate the original packaging.

Check for the original Mi Logo on the product and you will know if that is authorized. Original logo of packaging can be seen on mi.com.

All authorized fitness products such as Mi Band(s) will have Mi Fit app compatibility.

Original batteries will carry a sign stating it to be Li-Poly batteries – while signs like Li-ion mean that they are not Xiaomi’s.

One can identify original USB cables by Xiaomi as well from the fake ones, as the unauthorized ones are quite flimsy and break easily.

