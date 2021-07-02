Flying Car Races With The Wind In First Inter-city Travel; Watch Video

A flying car had always been confined to the realms of our imagination, and the maximum that we had moved closer to seeing these imaginations turn into reality was in cartoons, and sometimes in Sci-Fi movies until now, when AirCar has become the first flying car. This dual-mode car-aircraft met a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava on 28 June.

Features of the Flying Car

As is evident from the video, with sharp wings the AirCar and rare blades the AirCar flies high in the sky like an airplane, and as soon as it touches the ground it transforms into a machine that could be described as a large sports car. The company claims the transition from a plane to a car happens in under three minutes.

As per reports, the company claims that the AirCar Prototype 1, which is equipped with a 160HP BMW engine with a fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute, has completed over 40 hours of test flights under the supervision of the local Civil Aviation Authority, including steep 45 degree turns and stability and manoeuvrability testing. It has flown at 8200 ft and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190km/h.

AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300km/h (162kt) and a range of 1000km.

(Credit-instagram/klienvision_official)