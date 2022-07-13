Google Chromecast with Google TV launched in India: Check price and features here

On July 11, 2022, Google announced the all-new Chromecast with Google TV in India, aiming to help people navigate entertainment choices and bring together leading local and global content into one convenient location. With the Google TV experience, people can easily find movies, shows, and more from their apps and subscriptions, all in one place. Starting today, Chromecast with Google TV is available in India for INR 6,399 on Flipkart and will be coming soon to other retail outlets.

New Google Chromecast features

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology to give people an outstanding viewing experience. It neatly plugs into the TV's HDMI port and tucks behind the screen. The new Chromecast provides crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. With Dolby Vision, the device offers extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The all-new Chromecast with Google TV also comes with a voice remote that is comfortable to hold, easy to use, and full of new features. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users find something to watch, answer everyday questions like "how's the weather?" or play their favourite artist on YouTube Music, all with their voice. With Google Assistant, people also get the option to control their smart home lights to set the mood. The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, YouTube and Netflix, to give users instant access to the content they love, with no need to juggle multiple remotes, thanks to Google's programmable TV controls for power, volume, and input.

Google TV's For You tab gives everyone personalised watch suggestions from their subscriptions, organised based on what they like to watch. Google TV's Watchlist lets people bookmark movies and shows they want to save for later. Users can add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop, and it will automatically get updated on the TV.

Users will have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse 400,000+ movies and TV shows sorted and optimised for what they like – simply ask Google Assistant to see results from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Users can also get a YouTube Premium trial of up to 3 months with the device to enjoy their favourite videos and music, ad-free.