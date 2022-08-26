Google India announces new programs and initiatives to bolster online safety

Naming cybersecurity one of the top issues facing the world, Google has launched a broad, multi-pronged effort to protect people from online harm through an array of new programs, initiatives, collaborations, and investments in India. These efforts are aimed at strengthening the collective capability of the country’s growing digital economy against cyber threats.

Unveiling these plans at the second edition of its annual Safer with Google event held in New Delhi, Google announced the launch of:

A cybersecurity upskilling program for approximately 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country.

A multilingual user awareness campaign supported by MEITY and Digital India Corporation to encourage millions of internet users to adopt better practices for safer digital transactions.

The first-ever digital safety-focussed grants of a total of $2 Million (approx. INR 16 crores) from Google.org in India to non-profit organisations including Collective Good Foundation, Point Of View, and HelpAge India that will enable high-risk groups such as women, micro-entrepreneurs, seniors, and the LGBTQIA+ community to leverage the opportunity of the internet with safety and confidence.

A detailed account of Google's efforts towards online safety of users

Cyberskilling roadshow to reach approximately 100,000 developers

Google will flag off a multi-city, mixed format Cybersecurity Roadshow to reach approximately 100,000 developers, IT and start-up professionals with unique tools, detailed guidance, and best practices on building safer apps by embedding security in all phases of development and adopting modern IT services. To support this outreach, a foundational cybersecurity curriculum will be integrated into the annual DevFest and within the Android and Cloud Series for Startups and other programs.

Multi-lingual awareness campaign for transaction safety

Recognising the critical role of building awareness amongst users against digital fraud, Google has taken the lead in launching an industry-wide collaboration with India’s leading banks and telcos. Together with MEITY and Digital India, Google today rolled out a pan-India, multilingual user awareness campaign with support from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Airtel, SBI, and ICICI. The campaign encourages people to adopt basic precautions to stay two steps ahead of some of the most common fraud and phishing techniques and attacks. Google’s campaign partners will further create awareness for these precautions via their most used consumer channels such as websites, apps, SMS and ATMs.

Google.org supplies grant of $2 Million to nonprofits helping to expand digital safety skilling and support channels for high-risk communities

Google.org is supplying a grant to Collective Good Foundation (CGF) to reach over 900,000 people, focussing on women, LGBTQIA+ people and other vulnerable users, with a specially designed training curriculum and resources to safeguard themselves from online risks. The curriculum and content will be available in five languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi.

Google.org is also providing a grant to the nonprofit, Point of View, to support the expansion of TechSakhi, India’s first multi-lingual, omnichannel digital safety helpline for women and LGBTQIA+ internet users. The grant will enable Point Of View to create regional language content, pilot new outreach channels, and allow for capacity building of other organisations. TechSakhi will offer helpline support in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil across six states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. To empower the elderly with the knowledge and skills to stay safe in online interactions and transactions, Google.org will make a grant to HelpAge India to reach 50,000 senior citizens with digital safety training.

Launches Child Safety technology toolkit in three Indian languages

In line with its commitment to making the web a safer place for all, including for children as they learn and explore, Google today launched its child safety technology, for children's safety online. The Google website has three Indian languages: Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil, inviting collaboration with Indian NGOs and organisations. Google already equips qualifying partners free of charge with its child safety toolkit, which consists of the Content Safety API and CSAI Match, two tools that enable our partners to better fight abusive content. Google’s current global partners are using these technologies to collectively process billions of files each year, allowing them to evaluate millions of images and videos for abusive behaviour.

Expands 'Be Internet Awesome' digital safety training to CBSE Board teachers across the country

Building on the successful delivery of a teacher training pilot launched in 2021 based on the Be Internet Awesome curriculum, Google is now joining hands with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scale this program to more educators through a combination of webinars, Master Trainer programs, and in-person events with the aim to equip students to develop strong and safe digital habits.

In addition, Google is also joining hands with Sheroes, a women's community platform, to offer a 10-part customised online safety video series for its members. Presently available in English and Hindi, this on-demand curriculum will focus on the fundamentals of online safety such as password protection, avoiding suspicious emails and unsafe sites, and other ways to stay safe online.

Image: Google