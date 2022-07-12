Google Pixel Buds Pro Will Be Available For Pre-order From July 21; Release Date Confirmed

Technology giant Google has revealed the release date and pre-order availability of Pixel Buds Pro. The company announced the Pixel Buds Pro at the I/O 2022 conference held in May. At the time, the Alphabet-owned company did not announce the official release date of the truly wireless earphones in India. However, Google has revealed the key details in response to the frequent queries by netizens. Keep reading to know more about the Pixels Buds Pro releases to date in India.

Google Pixel Buds Pro pre-order and release date

Back in June, Google responded to a Tweet from a netizen, mentioning that the "Pixels Buds Pro will be available on July 28, 2022, across 13 countries including India." While the tweet confirmed that the Pixel Buds Pro will be released in India along with the global markets, the pre-order availability details were not disclosed until recently, when Google responsed to another user on social media.

Commenting on the user going by the name, Eric Ross' query on Facebook, Google wrote, "Pre-order opens on July 21 and will be available on July 28, 2022" in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and Spain (in the order mentioned by Google). The Indian release and the pre-order availability of the Pixel Buds Pro is in line with the global launch.

Google Pixel Buds Pro price in India

While the specifications and features of the Pixel Buds Pro are known, the Indian price remains a mystery. As the global price of the earphones is $199, the Indian price could be around Rs, 15,000 or less. It is important to mention that the Google Pixel Buds Pro compete directly with the AirPods Pro, which is available at a higher price point. While writing this report, the Google Pixel Buds A-series, launched in 2021, were available for Rs. 7,299 on Flipkart.

Interestingly, since the Pixel Buds Pro launch in India is aligned with its global launch, it is being speculated that the Pixel 6a could also launch in India on the same date. Pixel 6a was also announced at the I/O 2022 conference and it comes as the successor to the Pixel 5a launched last year. More details about Indian pricing should come up on the internet in near future.