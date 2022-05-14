Google Pixel Watch Could Feature Exynos 9110 SoC Launched By Samsung In 2018: Report

An important detail about the Pixel Watch has come up. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google Pixel Watch will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Exynos 9110 SoC was launched by Samsung in 2018, with the first Galaxy Watch. The dual-core chipset is built on a dated 10nm architecture. It is worthy to mention that the Galaxy Watch 3 released in 2020 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, both feature the Exynos 9110 SoC.

The latest smartwatch by Samsung, Galaxy Watch 4 comes with the Exynos W920 processor. Given that the Pixel Watch will feature Samsung's older smartwatch, it must be in development before the new Samsung chipset was launched, i.e. August 2021. While the processor is a little outdated, the smartwatch does support Fitbit-like health tracking, Google Assistant and Google Maps. Google also says that it can be used as a remote for several Google Home devices. The price of the Google Pixel Watch should surface in the coming days.

It is important to mention that Samsung launched a new, better chipset called Exynos W920, and the Galaxy Watch 4 runs on it. It is built on a 5nm architecture, features two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for power-efficient heavy processing and improves the CPU performance up to 20% from its predecessor. Alongside the mighty CPU, Exynos W920 will feature an Arm Mali-G68 GPU which improves the graphical performance of the chipset by 10 times. Samsung mentions that the improved processor and graphic processing unit enable faster application launches and interactive "eye-catching 3D GUI" on Galaxy Watch's qHD display.

In related news, Google teased smartphones at its I/O 2022. During the annual event, Google revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones, which is very similar to the renders that have appeared in the recent past. Apart from that, Google also revealed a major spoiler regarding the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the company did not reveal much, it has confirmed that both smartphones will be powered by the second generation of Google Tensor chipset. Last month, known tipster @Shadow_Leak leaked the specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro. According to the leakster, the smartphone is codenamed 'Panther.'