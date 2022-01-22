Google Pixel Watch Launch Date Leaked Online, Likely To Be Released In May; Check Details

Google first entered the smartphone market in 2016, when the company launched its Pixel lineup of smartphones. Most recently, the lineup has been refreshed with a new smartphone called the Google Pixel 6. Right from the beginning, the Pixel series has been popular for its exceptional photographic results and for providing the best user experience with the help of clean Android OS. Now, the company is expected to foray into the wearables market, with the Google Pixel Watch.

According to Jon Prosser, a known tech analyst, the Google Pixel Watch might be launched on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He also emphasizes that it has been over a year since the smartwatch was leaked and it is the first time that a set release date has been seen for it. However, Google has pushed back quite a few launch dates in the past. Hence, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

Pixel Watch 👇



I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it.



This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes.



Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

Google Pixel Watch Release Date

The launch date tipped for the Google Pixel Watch makes sense as Google usually holds its I/O Developer conference in May, around the second or the third week. If this happens, Google will be revealing the smartwatch at the keynote address and a launch might be scheduled for the coming days. Drawing from that, the Google Pixel Watch release date might be May 26, 2022, itself.

The Google watch might also feature a Fitbit integration into Google's Wear OS. For those catching up, Fitbit was bought by Google earlier this year in a $2.1 billion deal. From the deal, Google made its aspirations to develop a fully functional smartwatch public. While the company already has one of the best-operating systems for smart wearables (the Wear OS), it has improved upon it with the help of the South Korean tech giant Samsung.

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to be an Apple Watch rival. Over the years, Apple has manufactured some of the best smartwatches out there. Both the hardware and the software used on these smartwatches have been top-tier. However, the Android smartwatches have lacked this and Google is expected to finally launch a product, with a premium price, that will offer the best features.