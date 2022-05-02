Google Pixel Watch To Support ESIM Connectivity? Here's What We Know So Far

Google Pixel Watch has been a lot in the news lately, partly because it was found in a restaurant in the United States and partly because the smartwatch can give tough competition to Apple Watch. In the last few days, reports about three different models of the watch and the battery size have already surfaced on the internet. Now, new information suggests that the Google Pixel Watch could feature eSIM capability.

According to a report by genshindata.com, the Google Pixel Watch could feature cellular connectivity via eSIM. While the publication does not reveal its source, it mentions that the eSIM connectivity on Google Pixel Watch will enable the smartwatch to make calls and access the internet without being dependent on Wi-Fi.

However, the publication also mentions that the eSIM connectivity on the smartwatch could be restricted to certain markets around the world, which depends on cellular regulatory authorities.

Will the Google Pixel Watch launch in India?

A major point of concern for the Indian consumers who are looking forward to purchasing the smartwatch will be its availability. Over the past few years, Google has not been able to get regulatory permission to launch its products in India, which is the reason why Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 6 were never launched in the country.

However, India has evolved as a consumer market in the last few years. People are more aware of their vitals than ever, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and are willing to invest in good quality smartwatches with health tracking features.

In related news, Google Pixel Watch might come with improved battery life than its competitors. According to a new report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will come with a 300 mAh battery. The report also mentions that the upcoming Wear OS device will feature cellular connectivity as well.

Although the models which will support this feature are not known, three different variants have been spotted online recently. These specifications are very promising and might make the Pixel Watch a hit. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a 247mAh battery and offers close to 24 hours of battery life. If the Pixel Watch does in fact come with a 300mAh battery, it would outperform the Galaxy Watch 4.