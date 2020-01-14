Honor Band 5i Launched In India For Rs 1,999, Comes With Built-in USB Charging Port 

Huawei sub brand Honor launched the Honor Band 5i in India on Tuesday. The Honor Band 5i was launched alongside the Honor 9X phone and Honor Watch Magic 2 smartwatch. The Honor Band 5i is a tweaked version of the Honor Band 5 which was launched back in July. The Honor Band 5i is an affordable fitness band with a built-in USB port for charging and up to 7-day battery life.

Honor has launched the Honor Band 5i in India at a price of Rs 1,999. The Honor Band 5i will be available for buying in India from January 19 from Amazon. Amazon Prime members can get it from January 18. The Honor Band 5i will be sold in the colour black.

The main highlight of the Honor Band 5i is its built-in USB Type-A charging connector that lets you charge the fitness band independently without requiring a dedicated charger. The USB Type-A port comes outfitted within the silicone strap of the Honor Band 5i itself. The fitness band can be connected to any regular USB Type-A port through this setup. Speaking of which, the 91mAh battery inside the Honor Band 5i is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on single charge.

The core design as well as hardware specs are similar to the Honor Band 5. The Honor Band 5i comes with a 0.96-inch colour TFT display with a resolution of 160x80 pixel. The fitness band comes with a capacitive home button for navigation. Also, you can use the touchscreen. The Honor Band 5i can display up to 30 characters for notifications.

The Honor Band 5i supports both heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking – in addition to 9 sport modes. The band supports Bluetooth v4.2 but there’s no NFC for contactless payments. The Honor Band 5i is also 5ATM-certified which means that it is swimproof.

Its closest competitor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has a 0.95-inch color OLED display with a 120x240 pixel resolution and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The color AMOLED display allows Xiaomi to bring custom watch faces to the Mi Band 4 – there are as many as 77 colorful dial themes on offer here. The Mi Band 4 has continuous heart rate monitor and sleep quality index features and there’s also a six-axis accelerometer for enhanced tracking including swimming stroke recognition. There’s also a microphone built-in. Speaking of battery life, the Mi Band 4 boasts of a 20-day battery life on single charge.

