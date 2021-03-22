How Does Air Cooler Work? Know Everything About The Two Types Of Air Coolers

Air coolers, also known as evaporative or swamp coolers, cool an atmosphere by evaporating water. As air flows over water, certain particles on the water's surface are carried away. These particles take the heat with them, and this allows the air to cool. This is the main mechanism behind air coolers. Continue reading the article to know more about them.

How Does Air Cooler Work With Water?

Sweating also functions in the same way: the water particles on the skin's surface bring heat away with them as they evaporate, cooling the skin. It is also known that these air coolers are able to make use of 75% less energy as compared to the central air conditioners.

Evaporative coolers come in a variety of styles. A fine mist is sprayed into the air and then whipped out by a fan in some methods. Since the water in this mist is made up of fine droplets, it evaporates easily and absorbs heat from the air. In some other methods, the air is made to blow through a material that has been wetted. It can be blown through a fine mesh or past wet sheets, for example. This wet material then cools as it evaporates, and this in turn cools the air.

Depending on the temperature, the air is only able to retain a certain amount of moisture. When the temperature exceeds that amount, water begins to condense out of the air at the same rate as it evaporates into it, and this leads to effectively preventing evaporative cooling.

How does Air Cooler Work Without Water?

Direct evaporation is used in both residential and industrial state shift coolers, which are described by an inside metal or plastic box with ventilated sides. A centrifugal fan or blower drives the air, and a water pump wets the evaporative cooling pads. Cooling units may be mounted on a building's roof, exterior walls, or windows. The fan draws in near air through vents on the unit's sides and damp pads to keep it cool. Heat in the air evaporates water from the sheets, which are continuously re-dampened to keep the cooling process going.