How fast is Samsung's new PM1743 SSD based on PCle 5.0 technology?

Samsung announced its latest solid-state drive called the PM1743 on December 23, 2021. The new drive is made on the latest PCle 5.0 standard, which provides a major upgrade in the maximum possible data transfer speed of the solid-state drive. The new Samsung PM1743 SSD offers to write and read speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s and 13,800 MB/s respectively. The new drive also offers a 608 MB/s per watt performance, which is a significant improvement over the last generation of SSDs based on PCle 4.0 technology.

Upon the launch of the PM1743 SSD, Samsung's Vice President of Memory Business Division, Song Yong-Ho says, "Samsung Electronics will work with major servers and CPU companies to drive the growth of the PCle 5.0 SSD ecosystem and lead the future era of PCle 6.0." Adding to it, Yong-Ho says that "Intel is working with Samsung Electronics to improve the completeness of the PCle 5.0-based systems."

Intel demonstrates new PCle 5.0 enterprise-level SSD

The Chief Performance Strategist at Intel, Ryan Shrout shared a two-minute video on Twitter. The video contains a quick demonstration of the enterprise-class SSD developed by Samsung. In the video, Ryan Shrout shares the maximum speed that can be achieved by a PCle 4.0 SSD drive (the older version) and the latest Samsung PM1743 based on PCle 5.0. Both the SSDs were attached to a system with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, along with an ASUS Z960 motherboard and an RTX 3080 GPU. Have a look at the demonstration attached below.

Perks of the job! Was going to save this demo for #CES2022 but with that off the table, why not just share it with everyone right now?! Here’s a 12th Gen ⁦@intel⁩ Core i9-12900K system paired with a new ⁦@Samsung⁩ PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD getting over 13GB/s!! pic.twitter.com/oyL08KzDtV — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) December 30, 2021

How fast is the new SSD from Samsung, developed in collaboration with Intel?

Based on the results shared by the Intel official, while the SSD developed on PCle 4.0 could achieve a maximum speed of about 7,000 MB/s, the latest Samsung SSD achieved a speed of about 13,800 MB/s. For reference, the SSDs installed in the latest gaming console by Sony, i.e. PlayStation 5 are based on the PCle 4.0 technology, and hence the new SSDs are twice as faster as those in PS5.

It is important to note that these are the measurements of the total throughput bandwidth on the SSDs, which can also be considered as the read speed of the device. Along with these data transfer speeds, Samsung seems to have broken its own record of highest speed SSDs. However, since the PM1743 is a product for enterprises, regular consumers might not be able to get it. Stay tuned for more Samsung related updates.