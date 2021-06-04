How To Buy 3080 Ti? Nvidia's Latest And Most Powerful RTX 3080 Ti Sold Out Within Minutes

Nvidia’s latest and one of the most powerful GPUs is out for grabs and as it turns out, the demand is way more than expected. Manufacturers are not able to keep up with it, resulting in a shortage of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Most gamers are wondering how to buy 3080 Ti or where to buy 3080 Ti. Another popular question among gamers is how many 3080 Ti are there in a store. Read along to find out.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launch

At Computex 2021, Nvidia launched their top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a mid-tier GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Both of them are designed to offer top-notch performance when it comes to generating life-like visuals on screen. Using these, gamers would be able to swiftly run the latest AAA games. Both the GPUs support Reflex latency tuning, DLSS, and ray-tracing. Being more capable of the two, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti comes with 10,240 CUDA cores, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti comes with 6,144 CUDA cores.

How to buy 3080 Ti in the US?

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition costs $1,199 (excluding taxes) in the US and most sellers went out of stock minutes after launch on June 3, 9 AM. Nvidia has announced it to be a limited-edition GPU, which clearly states that the stocks are lesser in number this time. The global microchip crisis might be a reason here. On day 1 of the 3080 Ti release, stores such as BestBuy went out within minutes.

However, there will be restocking soon, and retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Micro Center, Newegg, and B&H Photo would soon grab some more units to sell. If one wishes to buy 3080 Ti from the official Nvidia website, they have to wait for some time as the card is sold out for now. Other manufacturers like MSI, PNY, EVGA, or Zotac would soon come up with their version of the 3080 Ti, which might be available through their website soon.

How many 3080 Ti are there in a store?

On the RTX 3080 Ti release on June 3, several stores ran out of stock in minutes. According to forums, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 series has sold more than 1 million units globally. Considering Nvidia's plan to keep the RTX 3080 Ti a limited edition, there might be lesser units to buy this time. A typical Best Buy store could store hundreds of them at the same time, however, no clear statistic is available yet.

IMAGE: NVIDIA WEBSITE