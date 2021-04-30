How To Check Oxygen Level In Apple Watch? Step-By-Step Guide For Your Apple Watch Doubts

Apple has been one of the most popular tech companies known for its innovative features and products. Their Apple Watch is one of the most popular devices released and has a number of features in it. They have recently added an oximeter in Apple Watch that has made the users curious about using it. Thus they have been asking questions like how to check oxygen level in Apple Watch. Here’s some helpful information about Apple Watch oxygen level.

How to check oxygen level in Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch users can now check thor oxygen levels by just installing the Blood Oxygen app on their iPhone. This is certainly a great feature that can be used currently in the wake of the COVID-19. Buying a different oximeter is not a good idea when you can check your oxygen levels on your Apple Watch. To help the viewers with their questions like how to check oxygen level in Apple Watch, here is some valuable information that can help you figure out Apple Watch oxygen level. Read

Thiings needed to check Oxygn level in Apple Watch

First you need to know if the Blood Oxygen app is available in your specific country or region. This can be seen while the users are setting up their app.

Then you will need to have an iPhone 6s or a later version and it also needs to be updated to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure that your Apple Watch Series 6 has been updated to the latest version of watchOS to use the oximeter in Apple watch.

The Blood Oxygen app cannot be used by people who are below 18 years of age. This has been confirmed by taking the age in your Health Profile.

How to set up the Blood Oxygen app?

Open your iPhone and then click on the Health app.

There will be some steps prompted on the screen to set up your app.

If no steps are shown on your screen, then simply click the Browse tab and click Respiratory > Blood Oxygen > Set up Blood Oxygen.

Complete the entire setup on your iPhone and then open the Blood Oxygen app to measure your blood oxygen.

How to check oxygen level from apple watch?

Adjust the position of your Apple Watch on your wrist comfortably.

Then launch the Blood Oxygen app that can be found on your Apple Watch.

Keep still and position your wrist directly flat with the Apple Watch facing up.

Then click on the Start option and keep your wrist and hands steady for 15 seconds.

The measurement will take 15 seconds and after that, you will get to see Apple Watch Oxygen level.

