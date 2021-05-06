How To Delete Photos From Apple Watch? Know The Steps To Delete Photos From Apple Watch

Apple has consistently made a framework that is incorporated in pretty much all aspects of a client's life. The Apple Watch is one of the new augmentations to Apple's product offering and is soon becoming being one of their most utilized gadgets. Many, however, have been confounded about different settings with the Apple Watch. Numerous people have asked how to delete photos from Apple Watch.

How to delete photos from Apple Watch?

Many people have been wondering about the way to delete photos from Apple Watch to free up space. There is no specific way to delete photos from the Apple Watch itself, but the user can decide which specific album the Apple Watch gets synced with and the number of photos that get synced. Check out how to manage Photos storage on the Apple Watch below:

First, the user must open the Apple Watch application on their iPhone.

Then, they must tap My Watch and go to Photos

Here they will see many options, they can scroll down and click on the Selected Photo Album option, then choose the album.

There is also a Photos limit option under that which users can select to limit the number of photos synced. The options are 100, 75, 50, and 25 photos.

IMAGE SOURCE: SUPPORT.APPLE.COM WEBSITE

What does the Apple Watch backup include and not include?

Data Stored:

App-specific data (for built-in apps) and settings (for built-in and third-party apps). For example, Maps, distance, units, and your settings for Mail, Calendar, Stocks, and Weather.

App layout on the Home screen

Clock face settings, including your current watch face, customizations, and order

Dock settings, including the order, whether you sort by favorites or recents, and available apps

General system settings, such as brightness, sound, and haptic settings

Health and Fitness data, such as history, awards, Workout and Activity calibration data from your Apple Watch, and user-entered data (To back up Health and Fitness data, you need to use iCloud or an encrypted backup on your computer.)

Notification settings

Playlists, albums, and mixes that are synced to your Apple Watch, and your Music settings

The Siri Voice Feedback setting that controls when Siri speaks

Synced photo album (To see which album syncs, open the Apple Watch app, tap the My Watch tab, then tap Photos > Synced Album.)

Time Zone

Data Not Stored:

Bluetooth pairings

Credit or debit cards that are used for Apple Pay on your Apple Watch

Passcode for your Apple Watch

Messages*

IMAGE: TECHYPED TWITTER