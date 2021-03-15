Last Updated:

How To Enable Or Disable Bixby? Check Out The Bixby Voice Set Up Here

How to enable Bixby or how to disable Bixby are two of the most frequently asked questions by users. Check out how to perform these actions here.

how to enable bixby

When the first voice assistant was announced, many people thought that it was a gimmick and was unsure about the real-world use for this feature. Now some years in the future, it has become widely popular. There are many voice assistants from different brands that are in circulation, such as Apple’s Siri, Google’s Voice Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and Samsung’s Bixby. These voice assistants help provide shortcuts for a lot of work such as messaging, calling, reminders and more. Some have use for voice assistants and others don’t. Many users are wondering how to enable Bixby while some have been asking how to disable Bixby.

How to enable Bixby?

There are certain prerequisites before users can Enable Bixby in their smartphones, check them out below:

  • The user’s device must be connected to a Wi-Fi or mobile network
  • The user must sign in to their Samsung account
  • Bixby Voice is only available in some languages, and certain features may not be available depending on the user’s region.

Check out how to enable Bixby below:

  • To use Bixby Voice on Samsung phones, the users must have the Bixby key enabled, which is a dedicated button used to summon the voice assistant.
  • The user must open the Settings application on their Smartphones and then scroll down to the Bixby key option.
  • Here they can set the button the either ‘Press to open Bixby home’ or ‘Press and hold to Open Bixby Home’.

How to disable Bixby?

Some people have no use for a voice assistant and would have better use for a dedicated button for some other feature, in these situations’ users would want to disable Bixby. Check out how to disable Bixby below:

  • First, the people should open the Settings application in their Samsung Smartphones
  • Then they should scroll down to the Bixby Key option
  • Here, they can tap ‘Don’t open anything’ to disable Bixby.  

Samsung’s Bixby Voice Set-Up

Bixby Voice is a direct competitor to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s voice assistant. This intelligent voice assistant makes the use of the Samsung smartphone a lot more convenient. Users can use it as shortcuts for a lot of their daily actions such as calling, messaging, setting reminders, and more. With the help of voice commands, many of the required steps for actions are drastically reduced. Check out how to set up Bixby voice below:

  • Press and hold Bixby key to launch Bixby Voice
  • Select the language to communicate with Bixby Voice and tap ‘Confirm’
  • Enter the Samsung account information. Tap ‘Sign in’ and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in to the Samsung account. If the user is already signed in, this step will not appear.
  • Read and agree to the terms and conditions and tap NEXT. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the Bixby Voice setup.
