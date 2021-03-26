Last Updated:

How To Mirror IPhone To Macbook? Mirror Your IPhone In 6 Simple Steps

How to mirror iPhone to Macbook? Here is everything you need to know about how to mirror your iPhone which you can do it in 6 simple steps

Written By
Yash Tripathi
how to mirror iphone to macbook

With an extensive list of products and services ranging in almost all genres, Apple is among the big five companies in the US Information Technology industry. The products sold by the American organisation cater mostly to the professional people who are looking for Apple's popular security, camera specifications and more. However, what maximum users like the most about using Apple products such as iPhone, Macbook, and more are that the company provides an option to mirror devices. But, not everyone knows how to mirror iPhone to Macbook. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

READ | iOS 14.4.1 problems and what is new in this update for iPhone users?

How to mirror iPhone to Macbook?

This beautiful integration of the iPhone and Macbook has been a part of Apple products for quite a long time. Mostly, this is the reason why many professionals prefer Apple products over other products because the trillion-dollar company extensively promotes users to use Apple services be it Apple Music, Apple Watch, AirPods and others. Using this mirror interface helps in using the iPhone directly via Macbook and saving time over finding your phone, unlocking it and more. It also allows picking up calls, texting pack, surfing Instagram (mobile version) and more. To mirror iPhone to Macbook, follow the steps mentioned below -

READ | iPhone 13 leaks and release date: When is the iPhone 13 lineup going to be released?
  • At first, you need to connect your iPhone to Macbook using the Lightning to USB cable.
  • Now, find Quicktime on your Macbook.
  • Once you open Quicktime, just click on "File" which you will be able to locate in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
  • From there, just scroll down to spot the "New Movie Recording" button.
  • Then, you need to click on the "Arrow" button next to the red record button, and you will see the name of your iPhone. 
  • Now all you need to do is select your iPhone name to connect it and tap on your iPhone. 

This will fully mirror your iPhone to Macbook. Users can also record their iPhone screen using the red record button. However, make sure if you are unable to spot your iPhone's name in the "New  Movie Recording" menu, you need to eject and reconnect.

READ | Amazon Funzone Jackpot Answers for March 24 - Grab a chance to win iPhone 12 Mini
READ | iPhone 13 Leaks: Release date and iPhone 13 features to expect
READ | iPhone 13 Leaks: Leaked image of iPhone boasts smaller notch feature among others
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND