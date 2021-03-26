How To Mirror IPhone To Macbook? Mirror Your IPhone In 6 Simple Steps

With an extensive list of products and services ranging in almost all genres, Apple is among the big five companies in the US Information Technology industry. The products sold by the American organisation cater mostly to the professional people who are looking for Apple's popular security, camera specifications and more. However, what maximum users like the most about using Apple products such as iPhone, Macbook, and more are that the company provides an option to mirror devices. But, not everyone knows how to mirror iPhone to Macbook. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to mirror iPhone to Macbook?

This beautiful integration of the iPhone and Macbook has been a part of Apple products for quite a long time. Mostly, this is the reason why many professionals prefer Apple products over other products because the trillion-dollar company extensively promotes users to use Apple services be it Apple Music, Apple Watch, AirPods and others. Using this mirror interface helps in using the iPhone directly via Macbook and saving time over finding your phone, unlocking it and more. It also allows picking up calls, texting pack, surfing Instagram (mobile version) and more. To mirror iPhone to Macbook, follow the steps mentioned below -

At first, you need to connect your iPhone to Macbook using the Lightning to USB cable.

Now, find Quicktime on your Macbook.

Once you open Quicktime, just click on "File" which you will be able to locate in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

From there, just scroll down to spot the "New Movie Recording" button.

Then, you need to click on the "Arrow" button next to the red record button, and you will see the name of your iPhone.

Now all you need to do is select your iPhone name to connect it and tap on your iPhone.

This will fully mirror your iPhone to Macbook. Users can also record their iPhone screen using the red record button. However, make sure if you are unable to spot your iPhone's name in the "New Movie Recording" menu, you need to eject and reconnect.