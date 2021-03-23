How To Use PhonePe Wallet? How To Add, Withdraw Or Use PhonePe Wallet Money?

With more than 250 users in India, PhonePe is one of the largest payments apps in the country. The organisation offers several payment options such as PhonePe Wallet, UPI, Net banking, Debit and Credit cards transactions and more. However, many users who actively use the app are confused about how to use PhonePe Wallet. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to use PhonePe Wallet?

How to add money to PhonePe Wallet Money?

Before using the PhonePe Wallet to pay for your needs, you need to have a balance in your wallet. Follow the steps mentioned below to add money to your PhonePe Wallet Money -

At first, you need to register or login into your Phonepe account.

Then, go to your Phonepe wallet.

Now enter the amount that you want to add/top-up in your wallet. Know that the top-up wallet will be disabled initially, but as soon as, you have added a certain amount, the top-up wallet gets activated.

Once you receive a confirmation that your money has been added to the wallet, click on the "Confirm" button to add money to your Phonepe wallet

How to withdraw PhonePe Wallet Money?

The PhonePe CMS portal says that a KYC account holder of PhonePe can withdraw money to their bank account by following the instructions mentioned below - At first, PhonePe Wallet users will have to tap on the "My Money" section in the app. Now, go to PhonePe Wallet in the "Wallets/Gift Voucher" section Tap the Withdrawaltab at the top of the screen Drag the wallet icon down and drop it on your bank icon.



Your wallet balance will be transferred to your primary linked bank account on PhonePe. If you have not linked a bank account to your PhonePe account yet, tap on the button below to add one. However, one must be aware that the cashback balance cannot be withdrawn from your PhonePe Wallet.

User can pay for the following things using PhonePe wallet -