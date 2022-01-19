HP Fortis 14" G10 And Fortis 11" G9 Chromebooks Launched; Check Price And Specifications

HP has recently announced two new Chromebooks which are made for students. The Chromebooks come as a part of the HP Fortis series and there are two models. While one runs on Intel chipsets, the other runs on a Qualcomm chipset. The Chromebooks are called HP Fortis 14" G10 and HP Fortis 11" G9. While the former is available to purchase in the US, the latter will be available in June 2022. Keep reading to know about the new HP Fortis Chromebooks.

HP Fortis Chromebooks specifications

HP Fortis 14" G10 Chromebook

HP Fortis 14" G10 Chromebook comes with two options, Intel Celeron or Intel Pentium. The HP Chromebooks comes with up to 128GB storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Since there are multiple models of the device, users will be able to buy multiple configurations as well. The top model features a 14-inch display with a 1080p resolution. Further, a 4G LTE model is also available.

Like other Chromebooks, the HP Fortis Chromebook runs on ChromeOS and provides access to thousands of applications on the Google Play Store. In terms of connectivity, the device has two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. along with a headphone jack and an HDMI port. For attending video calls, there is a wide-angle HD camera on the device with dual microphones.

HP Fortis 11" G9 Chromebook will come with an 11-inch display HD display with 220 nits peak brightness. The Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM on the top model, along with 64GB of storage. There are multiple models and while one of them supports 4G LTE, the other supports Wi-Fi 6. While the Chromebook has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, there is a 47WHr battery which also supports fast charging.

On the official press release, HP says about the Fortis 11" G9 Chromebook that "this Chromebook is HP’s thinnest and lightest Fortis device built for the rigours of today’s students and providing ultimate portability. It boots in seconds so students can spend more time learning and less time waiting. The device’s 4G LTE20 connectivity makes education more accessible and equitable for all students to learn from virtually anywhere."

