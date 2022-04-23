HP May Launch Foldable Laptop With 4K OLED Display This Year: Report

HP could launch a foldable laptop as soon as this year. According to the South Korean publication The Elec, Hp's upcoming foldable laptop will feature a 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The report also mentions the dimension of the screen to be 17-inches when unfolded and 11-inches when folded. As and when HP launches a foldable 4K OLED laptop, it would be directly in competition with brands like ASUS and Lenovo.

The report also highlights that HP has ordered the foldable 4K screens from LG. Additionally, LG itself will be provided with the transparent polyimide film by SK IE Technology. It is estimated that SK IE Technology will manufacture approximately 10,000 units of transparent film in the third quarter of 2022, hinting that HP' can launch its first foldable laptop around the same time. Information about the specifications of this laptop has not surfaced yet.

Recently, Asus announced a foldable laptop called the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. It comes with a 17.30-inch OLED display. Under the hood, the laptop is powered with the Intel Core i7 12th generation chipset and supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1B of SSD storage. The laptop also features a couple of ports for connectivity. Based on this, it should be safe to speculate that the HP foldable laptop could feature similar hardware.

It is important to note that the demand for foldable laptops is very limited. While companies such as Samsung are pushing the foldable technology to the masses by manufacturing foldable smartphones, foldable laptops remained to be an unexplored category. One of the primary reasons for the same is durability. When a consumer invests thousands in a decent laptop, it is expected to last for a couple of years.

However, foldable OLED laptops are much more prone to damage. Additionally, the price of fitting all the components of a full-fledged computer into a compact foldable device is much higher than placing them in a traditional screen and body laptop. Hence, until the foldable laptops get affordable and much stronger than they are, they might be able to grab the market. Stay tuned for more updates on the HP laptop and other tech news.