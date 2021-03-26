HP's Upcoming Chromebook Laptops And Other Best Laptops Under ₹25000

The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much about people’s lifestyles. Some things like laptops have become a necessity especially with online classes and work from home. Choosing the right laptop can be overwhelming. Therefore, some of us just stick to our smartphones or tablets to attend classes on Zoom, Skype, Microsoft or any other platform. However, what about the times when there is an excel sheet to work on or pages of PDF documents to read. Here is when a laptop would be a more practical option. Yet another reason most of us postpone laptop purchases is the budget constraints. Here are some of the best Chromebook and windows laptops under â‚¹25000.

HP Chromebook

First in the list of laptops under â‚¹25000 is the yet-to-release HP Chromebook range. The new Chromebook price range is said to be starting from below Rs 25000. Launching in the first week of April 2021, these laptops will have long battery life and an ultra-thin design. Besides, with the new Chromebook price starting from less than Rs 25000, it will definitely be a great choice for students.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

Weighing at only 1.85kg and a battery life of 8.5 hours, this Lenovo Ideapad laptop is a considerable alternative for those who have to carry their personal computers around. It is a Windows 10 laptop with a Celeron processor. With a 4GB RAM storage and an SSD storage of 256GB, it has a comparatively low storage space compared to versions that boast a 1TB SSD storage. While the laptop will not be feasible for gaming, it is a go-to for reading because of its anti-glare 15.6-inch display.

Price: Rs 23990

Lenovo Ideapad S145

This Lenovo laptop is also lightweight as it weighs only 1.85kg. However, compared to the previous one, this laptop boasts better storage specs. It has RAM storage of 4GB that can be extended up to 8GG and an SSD storage of 1TB. It comes with an in-built camera and microphone. Its 1.5W speakers have HD audio and Dolby audio. One downfall with this Lenovo device is that its battery life is only three hours.

Price: Rs 24954

HP Chromebook 14a

This Chromebook model laptop from HP looks very sleek and weighs only 1.46kg – lighter than the aforementioned ones. Its RAM size is 4GB and its memory storage capacity is only 64GB. It is a 14-inch laptop with a Celeron processor. The best thing about this laptop is that it features a 9.18 hours battery life. That means it would be a great choice if you like doing your work at a coffee shop or any place where it is not easy to access a power socket.

Price: Rs 24990

Asus X543MA-GQ1015T

This 4GB RAM with 1TB HDD storage is perfect for both work and gaming. It comes with a preinstalled Windows 10 operating system. This is a 15.6 inches laptop. Its anti-glare display accompanied by backlit LED light makes it comfortable to use while working with the screen for long hours. To add to the laptop’s ASUS IceCool technology ensures that the device does not heat up.

Price: Rs 20990

AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MB 14-inch

Last and the cheapest on the list is this Avita Essential laptop that is picked as an Amazon choice for being budget-friendly and highly-rated. It has 4GB RAM storage and 128GB SSD storage. It comes equipped with intel ultra-high-definition graphics and a pre-installed windows 10 operating system. Weighing only 1.37kg, the laptop has a battery life of six hours.

Price: Rs 18990

Image Courtesy: Sincerely Media (Unsplash)