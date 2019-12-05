Huawei Watch GT 2 Launched In India Starting At Rs 14,990, Touts 2-week Battery Life 

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch GT 2 wearable in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990. The Huawei Watch GT 2 ditches Google’s Wear OS in favour of Huawei’s own home-grown software that lays special emphasis on long-lasting battery life. Huawei touts up to 2-week battery life on this one, and when paired with its expansive fitness tracking features, the Huawei Watch GT 2 instantly becomes a viable alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch and even the Apple Watch.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is not so much a smartwatch, as it is a fitness band masquerading as one. Huawei may have ensured that the Huawei Watch GT 2 looks the part, at least, and bundles in many features you’d normally see in high-end smartwatches, deep inside it is still a very fitness-oriented band-like wearable device. Its biggest USP is its seemingly long-lasting battery life. Huawei touts a whopping 2-week battery life on this one, which is nothing short of phenomenal. Of course, you’d be able to achieve this only if you’re sticking to just the basics.

Huawei Watch GT 2 specs, features

The hardware as well as the software inside the Huawei Watch GT 2 is totally in-house. Huawei’s smartwatch is powered by its custom Kirin A1 chip, which it has specifically designed for wearables, and under the hood it runs the company’s own Light OS software – that has nothing to do with Google’s Android (Wear OS). Both the hardware and software have been designed with special emphasis on battery life – and the usual smarts. Which means that the Huawei Watch GT 2 has all the necessary fitness tracking sensors that you’ll ever need including a heart rate monitor, as well as sensor for sleep and stress tracking.

Huawei says the Huawei Watch GT 2 supports as many as 15 sports – tracking - including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine).

You can’t download and install third-party apps on this one though.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available in 46mm (1.39-inch) and 42mm (1.2-inch) sizes. Huawei is using an OLED display on this one, and there are also custom watch faces that you can use to tweak the design to your heart’s content. An interesting thing to note about the Huawei Watch GT 2 is that it also bundles in a microphone and speaker so you can theoretically make phone calls with it but because there’s no bundled LTE option, your phone needs to be close to it at all times.

Huawei Watch GT 2 India price, availability

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch GT 2 in in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for the 42mm model. That said, Huawei says its availability will be announced at a later date. Huawei is kicking things off with the 46mm model though. It will be available in three versions - 46mm Sport (Black): for Rs 15,990, 46mm (Leather) for Rs 17, 990 and 46mm (Metal) for Rs 21, 990. It will be available for buying from December 19-31 from across Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and other leading retail stores. Potential buyers will be able to pre-book the 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 between December 12-18 – and will be eligible to Huawei Freelace earphones worth Rs 6,999 for free.

(Photos by Saurabh Singh)

