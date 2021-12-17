Indian-origin Anand Eswaran Becomes CEO Of Global IT Firm Veeam Software

Global data management solutions provider Veeam Software announced on Friday that the company has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Indian-origin Eswaran replaced William H. Largent (Bill Largent) and has also become a member of the company's Board of Directors. Earlier, Eswaran worked as RingCentral’s president and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He has also worked with some of the world's top IT companies, including Microsoft, SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText), and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac). The former Executive Vice President at SAP, Eswaran's appointment as the company's CEO brings extensive experience and knowledge in building new business models, executing on market expansion, and driving growth with a people-first culture said Largent, who also highlighted how the data management landscape is evolving at an exponential pace. With more than four lakh customers, Veeam crossed $1 billion in ARR (annual recurring revenue) this year.

"Veeam is the unequivocal market leader, and is the most trusted partner to help customers securely navigate the complexity of protecting their data to keep their business running; to bolster this position we continue to challenge the status quo, innovate, and ensure we are anticipating customer needs. Having someone with Anand’s experience onboard will lead us into a new era of success as we further accelerate into the cloud and evaluate the opportunity for Veeam to be a publicly-traded company in the future," he added.

Who is Anand Eswaran?

Anand Eswaran completed his bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai and went to the University of Missouri-Columbia to study master's in computer science and engineering. Before becoming the CEO of Veeam, Eswaran was responsible for Microsoft's enterprise, commercial, and public-sector businesses globally. He worked as Vice President of the $5.4 billion Global Services business at SAP. He was also the Vice President of Global Professional Services at Vignette and a Senior Manager at Brain Consulting, which is now known as Fair Isaac.

Indian origin CEOs

With his new role as CEO of Veeam Software company, Eswaran has joined the list of Indian-origin Tech CEOs. Earlier, India-born Parag Agarwal became the new Twitter chief, while others in the same list include Arvind Krishna of IBM, Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft; Shantanu Narayen of Adobe Inc among others.

(Image: Twitter/@AnanadEswaran)

(With Inputs from PTI)