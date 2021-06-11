Intel Alder Lake Leaks: Upcoming Chips To Use High Power Golden Cove Architecture

A lot of information about the upcoming Intel processors has surfaced in a major leak. Intel's Alder Lake series (12th generation) might launch in October 2021, while the Raptor Lake (13th generation) launch would follow next year. According to the leaks, Alder Lake processors are supposed to be at least twice as fast as the current Rocket Lake chips and consume less power than them. Keep reading to know more details about Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors.

Intel Alder Lake Processors

Tom, from Moore's Law is Dead, has been following these developments for over 2 years now and has leaked some exciting information through his YouTube channel. According to him, the Alder Lake processor series would use a combination of Golder Cove high power cores with up to 20% better single-thread performance and the low-performance Gracemount cores with improved instruction sets. Tom claims in his video that 4 smaller cores can be fit in the place of one big core, increasing the performance per watt.

Along with the Alder Lake lineup, the LGA 1700 socket would also be introduced. The Alder Lake family will include 6 lineups including S1 and S2 for desktop users with 8 and 6 big cores, respectively. The P1 and P2 would come with 6 and 2 big cores, respectively, while the M and N would come with 2 big cores each. The S1 lineup includes the usual core i5 high-performance CPUs such as i5, i7 and i9, which would come with a 125 W TDP and Intel Xe graphics. They would also support PCle 5.0 and DDR5 memory technology. The P1 and P2 chips would also be used to power Intel laptops. Previously, Tiger Lake processors have been used to power high-end Intel laptops.

Intel Raptor Lake Processors

The Raptor Lake series is scheduled for Holiday 2022 and would come with the new Raptor Cove architecture, which would increase the instruction per clock, resulting in better performance. Additionally, Raptor Lake processors would use more Gracemount cores, which would lead to a greater multi-thread output. A Raptor Lake flagship chip might have as many as 8 high power cores with 16 Gracemount cores, increasing the total number to 24 cores. The Raptor series would offer head to head competition to AMD's Zen 4 processors, which were launched at Computex 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK