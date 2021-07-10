IPad Pro 2022 Leaks: Mini LED Display Feature Likely To Be Added Soon

Apple has managed to get its users excited with the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED. But because of unknown reasons they did not add this new Mini-LED feature to their 11 inch iPad Pro model which was released this year. However, a recent investor note from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that this new feature will be available for both the iPad Pro options that are slated to be released next year, thus making all the iPad Pro 2022 models extremely exciting for the tech geeks out there. Another investor note by Ming-Chu Kio was received by MacRumors and it stated that the new Macbook Air could also get this new feature soon. No other speculations or news has been released by Ming-Chu Kio about the new iPad Pro 2022 models.

iPad Pro 2022 leaks and rumours

Apart from this, a number of leaks and rumours about the new iPad Pro have been surfacing on the internet. A recent report released by Bloomberg suggests that the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch models are going to support wireless charging. It also claims that the makers are already in process of testing their back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging. They are also trying to add reverse wireless charging with the upcoming iPad models. Designs are currently in the works to be released soon but anything could lead upto the release being postponed or cancelled.

The upcoming models of the iPad were supposed to be launched by next year. These devices are rumoured to have a 10.86-inch OLED screen. Makers are supposedly planning to use the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method to protect the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen. The size of this model might be somewhere similar to the already released iPad Air. A number of other rumours suggest that the makers are currently working to releasing 3 different models of their iPad. 2 of them are planned to be released in 2023. The last one could get a 2022 release and these features are supposed to be released with this version. No other information has yet been released by the makers.