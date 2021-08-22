IPhone 13 Launch: Apple Likely To Host Multiple Events For Different Products In September

Apple's iPhone launch is among the biggest tech events in the world. While the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal an all-new iPhone lineup in September 2021, a recent report claimed that the US tech giant may host several launch events in the coming month. The trillion-dollar company is expected to reveal a bunch of new products soon, including iPhone 13, Apple Watch, AirPods, an updated MacBook Pro and an iPad Mini.

Apple to host several product events in coming months: Report

There might be a dedicated event for several iterations of iPads

Given that Apple has so many products to launch, the possibility of Apple hosting multiple launch events is highly likely. According to a DigiTimes report, Apple will hold a series of product events/conferences in September 2021. The report says that Apple will hold an event for the launch of the ninth generation of iPad, which might come with a powerful processor and a new design. It is also expected to be thinner than the version that was launched last year. Additionally, the new iPad Mini might be revealed in the same event.

Apple Watch and MacBook

Besides the iPad launch, Apple might host an event to launch the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 and MacBooks. While the Apple Watch is refreshed by Apple every year, the MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a new and powerful chipset from Apple, the M1X. The 14" and 16" models of the laptop lineup by Apple still runs on Intel chipsets and have not received any variant of Apple's in-house M1 processor.

iPhone 13 might be revealed in a solo show

The launch of Apple's iPhone 13 is yet another event that the company could host in September. Given that the rumours and speculations around the iPhone 13 lineup have already created a huge hype, the iPhone 13 launch event might not include any other product, if the multiple launch events report is to be considered. Last year, Apple held three separate events to launch their smartphone, earphones and laptops.

The spring event was held on 15 September 2021, where Apple launched the iPad Air 4th generation and Apple Watch Series 6 and SE. Thereafter, Apple launched the iPhone 12 on 13 October 2020. The iPhone launch was followed by another event where the tech giant launched its in-house M1 processor on 10 November 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple and other tech news.