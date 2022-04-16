iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 13 Pro available at discounted price on Vijay Sales

Apple enthusiasts are always on the look for sales and discounts on their favourite Apple products. Vijay Sales, an Indian retailer is currently hosting an Apple Days sale. The sale has begun on April 15, 2022, and will last till April 21, 2022. As a part of the sale, several Apple products such as the latest iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13, iPads and AirPods are available at discount. Keep reading to know more about the deals on Apple products.
Vijay Sales has listed almost all the available Apple products at discount. For instance, customers can purchase the Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone SE (2022), the 2020 iPad Air, AirPods (2nd generation) and much more. While the listing price of the products has gone down, the retailer is also offering cashback on using HDFC Bank's credit and debit cards and an exchange bonus as well.
Apple Days Sale 2022
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs. 1,16,300, down from the original price of Rs. 1,19,900. Additionally, customers can use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for getting a cashback up to Rs. 4,000. Apart from this, customers can avail of Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount.
- Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs. 71,900, down from the original price of Rs. 79,900. On top of this, users can get Rs. 5,000 cashback using HDFC bank's cards. Further, customers can also get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 while exchanging an older phone.
- Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (64GB), the latest edition of iPad Air is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs. 53,800, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900. Additionally, one can grab the additional cashback offer on HDFC Bank's card.
- Apple MacBook Pro (256 GB) is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs. 1,10,690, down from the original price of Rs. 1,22,900. The model features Apple's M1 chip and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. Apart from the discount, users can also get an additional cashback of Rs. 7,000 using HDFC Bank's cards.
- Apple AirPods Pro is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs. 21,390, down from the original price of Rs. 24,900. Users can also get an additional cashback of Rs. 2,500 on HDFC Bank cards.