iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 13 Pro available at discounted price on Vijay Sales

Apple enthusiasts are always on the look for sales and discounts on their favourite Apple products. Vijay Sales, an Indian retailer is currently hosting an Apple Days sale. The sale has begun on April 15, 2022, and will last till April 21, 2022. As a part of the sale, several Apple products such as the latest iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13, iPads and AirPods are available at discount. Keep reading to know more about the deals on Apple products.

Vijay Sales has listed almost all the available Apple products at discount. For instance, customers can purchase the Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone SE (2022), the 2020 iPad Air, AirPods (2nd generation) and much more. While the listing price of the products has gone down, the retailer is also offering cashback on using HDFC Bank's credit and debit cards and an exchange bonus as well.

Apple Days Sale 2022