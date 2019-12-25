Jio Fiber Migration Plan Offers 50GB Free Data At 100 Mbps Speeds

Reliance Jio has launched a new complimentary Migration plan for Jio Fiber users. As part of this offer, Jio will provide Jio Fiber users with 50GB data at no additional cost while the data consumption will take place at high-speed 100Mbps speeds. If you are a Jio Fiber user, you shall receive a confirmation over SMS that the plan has been successfully activated for you. Here is everything you want to know about Jio Fiber Migration plan. If you are a Jio Fiber user on the Preview Offer, you must have already started receiving a Migration plan under.

In this plan, Jio Fiber users get 50GB high-speed data allocation. Jio Fiber Migration plan remains valid for seven days. After the seven-day validity is over, customers with Jio Fiber Preview offer will have two options to choose from -- either switch to a paid plan or leave the optical fibre-powered broadband service altogether. Jio's all-comes weeks after the telecom network operator discarded the Preview Offer for new Jio Fiber customers.

Benefits of Jio Fiber Migration plan

Along with the Jio Fiber Migration plan, you will receive 50GB of complementary data at 100Mbps speeds throughout the validity, as stated before. However, the connectivity speeds will reduce drastically to 1Mbps in case you have consumed the entire 50GB data allocated to you. Since it comes at absolutely no cost at all, Jio Fiber Preview customers need not pay anything more. To recall, Jio had launched the Preview offer ahead of the commercial debut of the broadband service.

JioFiber has a total of six plans to offer: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium (from low to high prices). The base plan Bronze, it starts at Rs 699. It can offer internet speeds up to 100 Mbps. JioFiber Rs 699 plan has a high-speed data limit of 150GB. Once you have reached this data limit, you can continue to access the internet using JioFIber at reduced data speed of 1 Mbps.

Meanwhile, the top-end JioFiber plan Titanium costs Rs 8,499 and it offers 5,000GB monthly data at maximum speeds of 1 Gbps. You can choose these plans as your requirements. All JioFiber plans provide benefits such as data, voice, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, device security services. Only Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans offer some additional benefits like VR experience and premium content.