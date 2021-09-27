Lenovo announces five new laptops that will support Windows 11 operating system: Read

Laptop manufacturers are loading on new supplies as Windows 11 is about to be launched globally on October 5, 2021. Most recently, Lenovo has announced that the company will hold a launch event on September 28, 2021, to launch five new laptops. These laptops will feature Windows 11. Additionally, the poster revealed by Lenovo also reveals the names of the laptops that are being launched by the company.

The five laptops that will be launched by Lenovo are Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Core Edition, Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Ryzen Edition, YOGA 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition, Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 Ryzen Edition and Xiaoxin Air 14. The host of laptops from Lenovo will come pre-installed with Windows 11, while other manufacturers are still promising updates on Windows 11 post purchasing the device. It is going to be a plus point for the device.

Lenovo's new laptops will be powered by Intel Core processors

The Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Core Edition will feature Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation processor, along with an Iris X3 G7 96EU graphics processor, offering a 20% increased performance over the last generation. The display on Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Core Edition will be a 14" 2.8k screen built on a 16:10 aspect ratio, which can shine as bright as 400 nits. Additionally, the display will also have a resolution of 2880 x 1800, clocked at 90Hzand supports DC dimming. Further, the device also has a TUV Rheinland protection certificate and Dolby Vision support.

Microsoft has already confirmed that their upcoming operating system will be free for eligible devices. Additionally, as the public launch closes in, companies will start manufacturing devices that come pre-installed with Windows 11 and such devices will be readily available in the global market as well. Companies like Dell and HP are already informing users about the devices that can be upgraded to Windows 11.

Windows 11 will come with new boot sounds, wallpapers and a refreshed Start Menu. Instead of being aligned at the left corner of the screen, the apps on the taskbar would now show up in the centre, much like they do in macOS. The new Start Menu also shows up in the middle of the screen and consists of recently used app tiles on the top. It is exactly what the leaked built of Microsoft Windows 11 had.