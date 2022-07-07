Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with 2K display and quad-speaker setup launched in India: Check specs

Lenovo has launched a new budget tablet in India called the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus in India. The tablet comes with a 2K display, a large 7,700 mAh battery and a quad-speaker system. The global launch of the tablet took place last year. It comes as the successor to Lenovo Tab P11. Keep reading to know more about the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications and price.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The display supports 60Hz refresh rate and can achieve up to 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The chipset is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, users can expand the storage of the tablet up to 256GB with an external microSD card.

On the rear panel, the tablet has a 13MP camera and on the front, the tablet has an 8MP camera. One of the major highlights of the device remains to be the quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. To last through a typical day of usage, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also features a 7,700 mAh battery which can deliver up to 15 hours of constant video playback. Fortunately, the tablet comes with a charger in the box.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus price

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is available in India for Rs. 25,999 via Amazon (for Prime Members only). However, is the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus worth it? While the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus offers 128GB of storage and dual connectivity via Wi-Fi and LTE, there are other options in the market. At the time of writing this report, the iPad (9th Gen) is available on Croma for Rs. 28,900.

To no one's surprise, Apple provides the best-in-class display, performance and user experience. As per benchmark scores, the A13 Bionic chipset on the iPad (9th Gen) is about three times more powerful than the MediaTek Helio G90T. But then Apple does not provide a 128GB storage model if that is a customer's priority. Additionally, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus looks modern as it has equal bezels on both sides. Stay tuned for more updates related to Lenovo and other tech news.