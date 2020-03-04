Conferences Cancelled Due To Coronavirus; Details About The Major Events Cancelled

COVID-19, which is now famously known as Coronavirus, started in China. It is now reportedly spreading across the world. The significant increase in the number of deaths and affected patients has become a matter of international concern. Numerous companies and the countries around the globe have started postponing and cancelling major events to avoid any adverse health effects that may occur due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the major conferences cancelled due to Coronavirus were of great importance for many big organisations and several countries. While many of the events were postponed, some were carried out online. Here is a list of some of the many world-wide events cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Events and Conferences cancelled due to coronavirus

Google events cancelled due to COVID-19

The tech supergiant cancelled its two major meets that were of high importance to the company. The in-person meet of its Google I/O developers conference is amongst the recent-most cancelled conferences of Google. The popular organisation also had to postpone its Cloud Next conference and later announced that it would be held online between April 6 and April 8, 2020.

World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings

The annual gathering of the World Bank and the IMF in Washington DC will be held virtually instead of in person. The decision was taken to avoid any health-related problems due to the dangerous virus.

American Physical Society Conference

American Physical Society conference is considered to be amongst the biggest physics conferences in the world. The gathering was supposed to take place in Colorado from March 2 to March 6. The conference got cancelled a day before it was set to take place.

Facebook conferences cancelled due to Coronavirus

Facebook’s developer's conference: The social media supergiant cancelled its annual F8 developer's conference due to avoid any infections to its members. The conference was scheduled to take place in California on May 5 and May 6.

Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit: Global marketing summit of Facebook was cancelled and the company said that the decision was made in "an abundance of caution.” It was scheduled to begin in San Francisco on March 9, 2020.

ASEAN meeting

According to the reports, US President Donald Trump postponed a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations which includes leaders of the 10 member states. The meet was supposed to take place on March 14 in Las Vegas.

Religious pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government temporarily banned foreign pilgrims from entering the country to avoid any health tolls that might come due to COVID-19. The decision was taken to protect the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The Dalai Lama’s events

The most-followed Buddhist spiritual leader, Dalai Lama postponed an ordination ceremony for new monks. He also cancelled all his public duties until further notice owing to the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

