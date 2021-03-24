Lloyd AC Error Codes List: Know What All The Error Codes Mean Here

Lloyd AC has been one of the most popular air conditioning units that is used by thousands of people all over the globe. Some of those users have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about their Lloyd AC. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about these questions right here. Read more to know about Lloyd Error codes.

Lloyd AC error codes list

Lloyd AC users have recently been asking a number of questions related to their systems. They have been asking questions like what are Lloyd AC error codes and have been searching for Lloyd AC error codes list. This is because the makers have added a number of new codes that indicate what is wrong with their Air conditioning units.. To help these users, we have managed to gather some intel on this Lloyd AC error codes that could answer their questions including what are Lloyd AC error codes. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Lloyd AC error codes.

E2: This Lloyd AC error code usually shows up only when there is an issue with the room temperature sensor checking channel. The LED keeps flashing on your device. The solution to this issue could be to restart the AC or call the service center.

E3: This Lloyd AC error code usually shows up when there is an issue with the pipe temperature sensor checking channel. This is prompted by the LED 1 which keeps flashing. The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

E4: This error code usually shows up when there is an issue with the outdoor pipe temperature sensor. It is prompted by LED 3 that keeps flashing. The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

E6: This error code usually shows up when there is an issue with Outdoor malfunction. It is prompted by LED 1, LED 2, LED 3, LED 4 which keeps flashing. The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

E7: This error code usually shows up when there is an issue with EEPROM malfunction. It is prompted by LED 1, LED 2 that keeps flashing. The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

E8: This error code usually shows up when there is an issue with the water-level alarm. It is prompted by LED 4 that will keep flashing. The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

CL: This basically indicates that the child lock has been activated.

DF: This error code usually shows up when there is an issue with the defrost mode.The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

H3: This error code usually shows up when there is an issue with the compressor overload protection.The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

P3: This error code usually shows up when there is a lack of gas in the system. The solution to this issue is to fill up the gas or call up the service center.

P4: This error code usually shows up when there is a problem with the temperature indicator. It could also mean that there is an issue with the inverter compressor drive. The solution to this issue can be found by calling the service center.

Image source: MyLloyd India Twitter