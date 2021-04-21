M1 Vs A14 Chip - Which Apple Chipset Is Better? A Complete Comparison

Apple has finally announced the new iPad Pro and iPad Air which are some of its most anticipated and highly innovative gadgets. The newly launched high-tech product was launched at the Apple Live event on their page on YouTube. The new iPads come with the latest M1 chip which is Apple's most powerful Soc yet, and highly optimised for Apple devices. The organisation has also claimed that the M1 is the most powerful SoC in the entire world. Nevertheless, since the announcement of new iPads on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between Apple M1 and Apple A14 Bionic Chip, and which processor offers better services. If you have been wondering about Apple M1 vs A14 Chip, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple M1 vs A14 Bionic Chip

Apple M1 chip Hardware codec support

h264 - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode

VP8 - Decode / Encode

VP9 - Decode / Encode

AV1 - Decode

VC-1 - Decode

AVC - Decode

JPEG - Decode / Encode

Apple A14 chip Hardware codec support

h264 - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode

h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode

VP8 - Decode / Encode

VP9 - Decode / Encode

AV1 - Decode

VC-1 - Decode

AVC - Decode

JPEG - Decode / Encode

Promo Image ~ Apple Event & Shutterstock