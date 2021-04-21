M1 Vs A14 Chip - Which Apple Chipset Is Better? A Complete Comparison

Quick links:
M1 CHIP vs A14 CHIP
Apple has finally announced the new iPad Pro and iPad Air which are some of its most anticipated and highly innovative gadgets. The newly launched high-tech product was launched at the Apple Live event on their page on YouTube. The new iPads come with the latest M1 chip which is Apple's most powerful Soc yet, and highly optimised for Apple devices. The organisation has also claimed that the M1 is the most powerful SoC in the entire world. Nevertheless, since the announcement of new iPads on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between Apple M1 and Apple A14 Bionic Chip, and which processor offers better services. If you have been wondering about Apple M1 vs A14 Chip, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
|Features
|Apple M1 chip
|
Apple A14 Chip
|
Frequency
|
3.20 GHz
|
3.00 GHz
|
Cores
|8
|6
|
Hyperthreading
|No
|No
|
Overclocking
|No
|No
|
Core architecture
|
hybrid (big. LITTLE)
|
hybrid (big. LITTLE)
|
GPU
|
Apple M1 (8 Core)
|Apple A 14
|
GPU frequency
|
3.20 GHz
|
1.80 GHz
|
GPU (Turbo)
|-
|
3.01 GHz
|
GPU Generation
|1
|11
|
Technology
|5 nm
|5 nm
|
DirectX Version
|-
|-
|
Max. displays
|2
|3
|
Execution units
|128
|4
|
Shader
|-
|-
|
Max. GPU Memory
|8 GB
|8 GB
|
Memory
|-
|
LPDDR4X-4266
|
Memory channels
|2
|2
|
Max Memory
|16 GB
|16 GB
|ECC
|No
|No
|
L2 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|
L3 Cache
|-
|-
|
PCIe version
|4.0
|-
|
Instruction set (ISA)
|
ARMv8-A64 (64 bit)
|
ARMv8-A64 (64 bit)
|
Socket
|N/ A
|N/ A
|
TDP (PL1)
|15 W
|6 W
|
AES-NI
|Yes
|Yes
|
Virtualization
|None
|None
|A Core
|4x Firestorm
|4x Firestorm
|B Core
|4x Firestorm
|2x Icestorm
|C Core
|-
|-