Last Updated:

M1 Vs A14 Chip - Which Apple Chipset Is Better? A Complete Comparison

M1 vs A14 Chip for you. Here is a complete comparison between Apple M1 chip and A14 Chip. Read to find out about - which Apple chipset is better.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
m1 vs a14

M1 CHIP vs A14 CHIP


Apple has finally announced the new iPad Pro and iPad Air which are some of its most anticipated and highly innovative gadgets. The newly launched high-tech product was launched at the Apple Live event on their page on YouTube. The new iPads come with the latest M1 chip which is Apple's most powerful Soc yet, and highly optimised for Apple devices. The organisation has also claimed that the M1 is the most powerful SoC in the entire world. Nevertheless, since the announcement of new iPads on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between Apple M1 and Apple A14 Bionic Chip, and which processor offers better services. If you have been wondering about Apple M1 vs A14 Chip, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple M1 vs A14 Bionic Chip

Features Apple M1 chip

Apple A14 Chip

Frequency

3.20 GHz

3.00 GHz

 

Cores

 8 6

Hyperthreading

 

 No No 

Overclocking

 

 No No

Core architecture

 

hybrid (big. LITTLE)

READ | AirTag vs Tile Mate/ Pro: Know prices, features, perks & more

hybrid (big. LITTLE)

READ | Apple Card Family Sharing: Share the Apple Credit Card with your spouse and children

 

GPU

 

Apple M1 (8 Core)

 Apple A 14

GPU frequency

 

3.20 GHz

1.80 GHz

 

GPU (Turbo)

 

 -

3.01 GHz

GPU Generation

 

 1 11

Technology

 

 5 nm 5 nm

DirectX Version

 

 - -

Max. displays

READ | What is an AirTag? Everything to know about Apple AirTag Price, Range, Size, Battery Life

 

 2 3

Execution units

 

 128 4

Shader

 - -

Max. GPU Memory

READ | Apple's 'spring loaded' event sparks hilarious meme fest; Tim Cook steals the show
 8 GB 8 GB

Memory

 

 -

LPDDR4X-4266

 

Memory channels

 2 2

Max Memory

 16 GB 16 GB
ECC No No

L2 Cache

 

 16 MB 4 MB

L3 Cache

 - -

PCIe version

 

 4.0 -

Instruction set (ISA)

 

ARMv8-A64 (64 bit)

ARMv8-A64 (64 bit)

 

Socket

 

 N/ A N/ A

TDP (PL1)

 15 W 6 W

AES-NI

 

 Yes Yes

Virtualization

 

 None None
A Core 4x Firestorm 4x Firestorm
B Core 4x Firestorm 2x Icestorm
C Core - -

Apple M1 chip Hardware codec support

  • h264 - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • VP8 - Decode / Encode
  • VP9 - Decode / Encode
  • AV1 - Decode
  • VC-1 - Decode
  • AVC - Decode
  • JPEG - Decode / Encode

Apple A14 chip Hardware codec support

  • h264 - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • VP8 - Decode / Encode
  • VP9 - Decode / Encode
  • AV1 - Decode
  • VC-1 - Decode
  • AVC - Decode
  • JPEG - Decode / Encode

Promo Image ~ Apple Event & Shutterstock

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND