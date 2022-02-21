MacBook Pro, Air & IMac May Be Launched With Apple M2 At Rumoured Spring Event: Report

In a key development concerning tech enthusiasts, Apple might launch a few Mac devices with the new M2 chip at the Spring event. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on the new M2 chip that will be slightly more powerful than the M1 chipset and will come with better graphics performance as well. Using this chip, Apple might launch new MacBook Air and Pro models at the forthcoming event. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming devices from Apple.

Earlier this month, Apple reportedly imported a new iPhone and two iPads in India for testing. In the meantime, the company was rumoured to conduct an event in the month of March. Following the report, there have been multiple speculations about Apple releasing a slew of products in the expected Spring event this year. The list of anticipated devices includes a new iPhone SE 5G, a new iPad Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and more. Further, three new computers by Apple has already been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which could be the new MacBooks and iMacs.

New Mac devices with M2 chip expected at rumoured March event

According to the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is slated to enter the third phase of removing Intel's processors from its computers and replacing them with its own M-series of processors. While Apple has already launched the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors with the MacBook Pros launched last year, it is expected to launch a new M2 chipset in more MacBooks, alongside a tweaked version of the M1 Max for even more powerful performance.

Gurman expects Apple to launch new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac Pro models in 2022. With Gurman's latest update and other speculations, it looks like the Apple March event could take place. Additionally, while the company is likely to launch a new iPhone SE 5G and an iPad at the event, enthusiasts might see at least one Mac model being launched as well. If not, then Gurman also mentions that Apple is preparing for a separate launch event around June, where it would reveal the Mac devices. Stay tuned for more updates about Apple and other tech news.