macOS Ventura: Here are four game-changing features arriving to Macs later this year

At the WWDC 2022, Apple showcased its upcoming operating systems, including the iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. While the iOS 16 is getting several meaningful features like lock screen customization, a new notifications area, Live Activities and more, macOS Ventura has got a couple of great features as well. Keep reading to know more about some macOS Ventura features that might change the way one uses their Mac.

Stage Manager

Stage Manager is a new feature that is arriving for support to Macs and iPads. It organises windows on users' Mac and groups them together. Whenever users want to view a particular app, they can switch over to the Stage Manager and locate the particular app. Like tab groups on web browsers, the Stage Manager feature will allow users to create custom groups of apps. The feature will be available to regular users as macOS Ventura is released.

Community Camera

Another feature that might change the way users operate their MacBooks is the Community Camera. Basically, the feature permits users to use their iPhone as a web camera for their Mac. Additionally, Community Camera supports Apple's Center Stage feature so if users have an iPhone 11 or later with a wide-angle camera, they can use the functionality on video calls, FaceTime sessions and more.

Desk View

An extension of this feature is the Desk View. It enables iPhones with a wide-angle camera to generate an overhead shot of the desk users are working on. Additionally, users with iPhone 12 or later can use Studio Light mode on video calls. It would add light to their face and enable users to present themselves in a creative manner. To sum up, users who do not like the camera quality of their Mac can use their iPhone.

Spotlight Search

With improvements in the feature called Spotlight Search, users can even search for images that are located inside other applications such as Messages or Notes. Furthermore, the integration of the Live Text feature also enables users to search for text within images, which sounds pretty cool. To enhance the user experience, Apple has made Spotlight Search more intuitive so that now, users can perform tasks like start a timer or add an alarm directly from the Spotlight Search.