Made In India Refrigerators: Here Are Some Indian-made Fridges To Keep Your Food Cool

One of the most important parts of any kitchen in the world is the refrigerator. It is the one thing that helps people to keep their food healthy and store it for a long time. There are many Made in India refrigerators from companies that are based in India. These Indian refrigerator brands provide amazing fridges that are spacious and have good features.

Indian refrigerator brands and Made in India refrigerators

Onida

Onida is an Indian electronics company that started its journey in 1981. They started purely as a TV brand company, and then slowly shifted to manufacturing other home appliances like Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and refrigerators. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Wada, Maharashtra and Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The company has a tagline named ‘Neighbour’s envy, Owner’s pride’ which is very famous. Onida has brought forward some simple but stunning fridge models. One amazing model is ONIDA 190 L which is at an affordable cost for 18,990. It comes with an Anti-bacterial removal gasket.

(Source: Onida's Facebook)

Godrej Industries

Godrej is one of the biggest names when it comes to Indian-based successful companies. It is a conglomerate, situated in Mumbai Maharashtra. It was started in the year 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej. It has its roots in many sectors like real estate, consumer products, industrial engineering, appliances, furniture, security and agricultural products. Godrej also provides some amazing, state-of-the-art refrigerators that are not only spacious but also hype up the look of the kitchen. Godrej Appliances has also launched India's first 100% green refrigerator in 2002, and to date, Godrej is the only company to have a 100% green refrigerator. It's the Godrej NXW Refrigerator and Edge Duo Refrigerator and both are packed with the best features.

(Source: Godrej's Facebook)

Rockwell Companies

Rockwell Company was established in the year 1986. They are primarily a refrigeration company. It has introduced CFC free items and also has many HC based Eco-accommodating machines. The company exports to countries like USA, UK, Australia, Nepal, Belgium, Singapore and others. Its head office is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. Rockwell provides some top-tier single door as well as double door refrigerators.

(Source: Rockwell Facebook)

Videocon Industries

One of the popular Indian refrigerator companies is Videocon Industries started in the year 1985 in Aurangabad. It was started by Nandlal Madhavlal Dhoot. As per Anirudh Dhoot, his grandson, Videocon was the first company to bring colour TVs in India. Slowly it started spreading its wings to other appliances as well. It has a beautiful single door refrigerator named 190 L 3-star fridge for simple and easy usage.

Sinfin Company

Sinfin Company is a privately incorporated company which started in the year 2012. It is registered at the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. It is also one of the Indian refrigerator companies. The Chairman of the company is Mr Sanjeev Kumar, with Mr Pawan Nagi as M.D. and Mr Anwar Shaikh as technical director. Sinfin has a good range of domestic refrigerators. Its 225 Ltr Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator is not only stylish but also durable.

(Source: Sinfin's Facebook)

BPL companies

One of the Indian refrigerator companies, BPL company was established in the year 1963 and has been an Indian consumer electronics brand since then. The company’s founder-chairman is TPG Nambiar. The company’s headquarters is in Bangalore, Karnataka. BPL 690 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator is the model to watch out for as it can give a wonderful minimalist look to the kitchen.

(Source: BPL's Facebook)

