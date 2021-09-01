Micromax Airfunk 1 And Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds Launched: Check Price, Features And More

Micromax just launched their new Micromax In 2b smartphone for the Indian markets. The Indian manufacturers also introduced a new range of products with the phone including the Micromax Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds for the customers. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about the new earbuds released by Micromax India. This has been a trending topic because Microsoft plans to enter the wireless earbuds sector with the launch of their Micromax Airfunk 1 and Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds. Here is all we know about the new price, features and release of the new TWS earbud released by the Indian electronic manufacturers.

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Price, Specifications and more

Micromax claims that their Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds will offer about 32 hours of playback including the battery of the charging case. The earbuds will be loaded with the Qualcomm clear voice capture (CVC) 8.0 and environment noise cancellation feature for an enhanced listening experience. The earbuds also have an environment noise cancellation feature with the capability to reduce ambient noise up to 25db. The earbuds also have new features for improved call quality and 13mm dynamic drivers for a better sound. The earphones will also have smart touch features for controlling music, answer or reject calls, and use the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri). Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds are priced in India has been set as Rs. 2,499 with Black, Blue, Red, Yellow, and White colours.

Micromax Airfunk 1 Price, Specifications and more

Micromax claims that their Airfunk 1 offers will offer about 15 hours of playback including the battery of the charging case. These earbuds will be loaded with 3D stereo sound and 9mm dynamic drivers. They are also loaded with a USB Type-C charging port and also have IP44 dust and water resistance certification. The earphones will take about 1.2 hours to charge fully and the weight of the buds is 4.4 grams. The sound frequency of the device also ranges between 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Airfunk 1 earbuds price in India has been fixed as Rs. 1,299 with Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White colours.