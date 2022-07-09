Microsoft Revises Prices For Xbox Series X In India; Extended By 6% To Rs 52,990

After the Xbox Series S price hike in June 2022, it looks as if another console from the company is going to meet the same fate. Microsoft vends two popular gaming consoles in India - the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. While the former is the affordable one, the latter is the more capable next-gen console. However, amidst the price hike and unavailability, it is getting hard for customers to set their minds on one.

Xbox Series X price increased in India

Most recently, Microsoft has increased the price of the Xbox Series X gaming console in India. Earlier, its price was Rs. 49,990, which has been increased to Rs. 52,990. Overall, the price has been hiked by 6 per cent. While the company has not given a reason for the hike in price, the unstable rate of currency conversion could have triggered the hike. In the near future, Xbox fans can also expect a hike in the price of accessories such as controllers and headsets.

Despite the hike in price, the Xbox Series X is not available on the official retailers of the console. Neither Amazon nor Flipkart has the console in stock, while some third-party vendors are taking advantage of the situation by selling Xbox Series X at an even higher price. To top off the confusion, the official Microsoft website for Xbox Series X still says that the retail price of the console is Rs. 49.,999.

Nevertheless, Microsoft also increased the price of the Xbox Series S to Rs. 36,990 in June 2022. Additionally, the cost of accessories such as the Xbox Wireless Controller increased from Rs. 5,390 to Rs. 5,590, whereas the headset's price was increased to Rs. 9,490 from Rs. 8,990. However, the Xbox Series S is available on Amazon for Rs. 30,850, which seems to be a discounted price.