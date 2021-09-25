Last Updated:

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Set To Release On October 1; Check Price & Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro release in India has been announced and the users are curious to learn more about this phone. Check out the phone's price & specs here

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola has now launched its flagship E20 Pro smartphone for the Indian market and the community is certainly loving it. However, the launch of this phone was already anticipated by the industry experts because the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite were released globally last month. Recent updates from the American smartphone manufacturers’ Twitter confirm October 1st as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro release date for India. Here is all we know about this upcoming phone from Motorola. 

Motorola E20 Pro Release Date and Price

Motorola has even listed all the specifications of the phone online. Users will be able to buy the phone via Flipkart during its Big billion Day Sale. Motorola E20 pro with 8GB RAM + 256 GB will be sold around Rs 35,000 to Indian users. Makers have come up with a total of two colour variants for the phone including Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Sky options. The makers have also planned to host an online launch event for the phone during its Flipkart exclusive sale. Apart from this, here is a list of Motorola Edge 20 Pro specs released on the internet. 

Motorola E20 Pro Specs 

The Motorola E20 Pro will be loaded with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone’s power unite is made up of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC processor along with an Adreno 650 GPU to support 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. Motorola E20 Pro will run on Android 11 and makers confirmed that the phone will be capable of supporting the upcoming Android 12 and 13 updates. It is also loaded with a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W Turbo Charge technology.

The phone’s camera setup consists of a triple cam setup including a 108-megapixel primary sensor,16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel OIS enabled telephoto lens. The 108-megapixel sensor helps the camera achieve a 50x zoom and 8K video recording abilities. A 32-megapixel sensor selfie- camera has been added for features like video calling. Apart from this, Motorola confirmed to release their Moto Tab G20 during the October 1st launch event. Till then, keep an eye out on Motorola’s Twitter for any official updates.

