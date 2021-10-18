New Apple MacBook Pro Reportedly Coming Up With IPhone 13-like Notch; Check Details

Apple is highly anticipated to launch two new MacBook Pro models - the 14" and 16" notebooks today during the Unleashed event. While there are a lot of rumours regarding the upcoming MacBook Pro devices, a new rumour from the mill suggests that Apple might introduce a notch in the MacBook Pro models. If it is supposed to be true, the MacBook Pro models will come with a bathtub-style cutout previously seen on the iPhone X and newer models.

The notch on MacBook Pro might facilitate a higher screen-to-body ratio and allow the rest of the bezels to be thin, as seen in the latest iPhone models. Following the recent rumours of Apple launching a MacBook Pro with an iPhone-like notch, an image of the notebook was also shared via a Weibo account. That being said, if this last-minute rumour turns out to be true, it would be a radical change in the design of MacBooks.

Apple MacBook Pro might have iPhone 13 like notch; rumours pile up

Apple might be planning to introduce the iPhone-style notch to MacBook Pro models and there are plenty of reasons for the same. First of all, the notch has become the identity of Apple iPhones and the company might want to leverage the identity in its notebooks. The second and the most plausible reason for Apple incorporating the notch in MacBook Pro models might be to fit the camera housing, as Apple is planning to reduce the size of the bezels on the MacBook Pro. Another reason that does not seem very likely could be the addition of FaceID to MacBook Pro, which requires a housing space.

The Apple MacBook Pro notch rumour has gained a lot of traction from a few days as MacRumors discovered that the screen resolution of the new MacBook Pro models is 74 pixels larger than the previous ones. It indicates a decrease in the size of the bezels and an increase in the size of the actual usable screen. Below attached is a rather funny image of the MacBook Pro design with a notch at the top that fueled the rumours about the Macbook Pro having an iPhone like notch at the top.

Image: UNSPLASH