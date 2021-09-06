Nintendo All Set To Bring Game Boy And Game Boy Color Games To Switch Online

Additional classics such as Game Boy and Game Boy Color could be coming to the Nintendo Switch soon as Nintendo is planning to add the games to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription services in the coming weeks, according to The Verge. However, the rumour suggests that there is no information on which games will be released, and fans shouldn't expect their favourites to be among them at this time.

Nintendo has been curating NES and SNES libraries for Switch

Two years after Nintendo began curating the NES and SNES collections for Switch, 'Earthbound,' 'Chrono Trigger,' and 'Super Mario RPG' are still absent. Nintendo's decision to increase historic material is logical since the Switch is halfway through its life cycle and competitors are capitalising on remakes, remasters, and next-gen improvements to improve previous titles' aesthetics and extend the life of their new platforms.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has brought back old favourites. The Super Mario Bros. series, The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, and Donkey Kong have all been known to be brought back by the firm in the past. Though it appears that Nintendo is set to add more games to its library, it is unlikely that they will be available when Switch Online celebrates its third anniversary in a few weeks.

On July 28, Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal were added to the SNES library, making Switch Online's retro libraries the most recent to be updated, according to VGC News. Nintendo talked about spreading the Switch Online library to additional platforms back in 2019, just a year after the console was released.

History of Nintendo

Nintendo was started in 1889 by craftsman Fusajiro Yamauchi and produced handmade hanafuda playing cards. It released its first video game console, the Color TV-Game, in 1977 after branching into several fields of the industry during the 1960s and obtaining legal status as a public company under the current corporate name. With the debut of Donkey Kong in 1981 and the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario Bros. in 1985, it earned international popularity. Nintendo has since manufactured some of the most popular video game consoles, including the Game Boy, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, the Nintendo DS, the Wii, and the Nintendo Switch.

