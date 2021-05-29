Noise ColorFit Pro 2: Detailed Specifications, Review And Price Of The Indian Best-seller

There are many smartwatches in the market to choose from, especially in the budget price segment, where every company is trying to set a foothold. Surprisingly, Noise has been able to successfully grab 24.5% of the market and is ranked India's No. 1 Wearable Watch Brand by IDC, in 2020. The current best-seller on their website, Noise ColorFit Pro 2 has turned a lot of heads in the Indian market. Keep reading for Noise ColorFit Pro 2 review, price and other details.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Review

Display

Right out of the box, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 comes with a large 1.3” LCD display. The images and icons on the screen are sharp, thanks to 240 x 240-pixel resolution. The watch case weighs 36 grams and is made of polycarbonate. The smartwatch is shipped with 20mm TPU straps, which are comfortable for long hours of wearing the Noise ColorFit Pro 2. With the IP68 rating, the watch can be submerged up to 1.5m for up to 30 minutes.

Sensors

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 comes equipped with a lot of sensors, which makes it one of the best affordable smartwatch. Unlike other products in this price range, ColorFit Pro 2 has an optical heart rate sensor capable of 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Other than that, the standard pedometer, accelerometer and gyro sensor enables the watch to track daily fitness activities.

IMAGE: NOISE WEBSITE

Features

By compiling the data collected, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 can also monitor sleep cycles. For sports enthusiasts who want a dedicated fitness tracker, the watch has 9 sports modes, ranging from walking, yoga, cycling, running, and other physical exercises. The manufactures have also added a breathing mode, which guides along to take deep breathes in order to stabilize heart rate and manage stress.

The smartwatch alerts about incoming messages, calls and other social media notifications with up to 70 characters. A user can see the incoming caller name, a call reject button and a silence icon on-screen during an incoming call. From the website, one can select from up to 6 strap colours, ranging from cherry red, royal blue and a multicolour option. Another unique aspect for women using the affordable smartwatch is a menstrual cycle tracking feature.

Battery Life

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 comes with a 210 mAh battery, which is decent for the price. It offers a standby time of up to 45 days. On using the watch daily, a user can expect anywhere between 7 to 10 days of battery life. However, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 charger is a proprietary magnetic cradle. It sticks along to the charging port and has a USB port at the other end. The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 charger can juice up the watch in watch in about 2 hours.

IMAGE: NOISE WEBSITE

Connectivity

The affordable smartwatch is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, on devices running iOS 8 or Android 4.4 and above. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 comes with a companion mobile application, using which you can set up the watch, get a detailed sleep cycle analysis, connect with Google Fit and keep a record of previous workouts and fitness goals.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Watch Faces

Since the smartwatch comes with a large colour display, watch faces look good. There are numerous cloud-based watch faces to choose from, which can be mixed and matched with the strap colour for an overall stylish look. On the watch itself, there are a few wallpapers or faces to choose from. If a user wants more, they are available using the Noise companion application.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Price

As of May 29, 2021, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 price is Rs. 2,599 according to the official website. However, the price keeps on changing depending upon availability and other offers. There is an option of gift code as well if a user has one. Other than that, the affordable smartwatch can also be ordered with an EMI option, which splits the price of the watch into 4 monthly instalments. To order the Noise ColorFit Pro 2, one would have to provide basic details such as name, address and payment method.

IMAGE: NOISE WEBSITE