Nokia Re-releases Vintage Brick Phone; Read About 2021 Nokia 6310 Here

HMD Global has decided to bring back the iconic Nokia 6310 brick phone. The modern rendition of the popular feature phone from the 2000s will come with the same structural integrity and quality that it used to have two decades ago, as said by the head of product marketing at HMD Global. A lot of users will relate to the familiar design and functional keyboard.

To retain the vintage feel of the Nokia 6310 feature phone, the developers have decided to retain the classic Nokia Snake game in the 2021 version. Nokia's official website says that "The new Nokia 6310 takes the iconic silhouette of the original and brings it up to date with some great new additions such as a large curved screen, improved readability and accessibility, plus a host of classic features you know and love."

Nokia 6310 comes with old features in a new look

The features that the 2021 Nokia 6310 carries are wireless FM Radio, weeks worth of battery life and the classic Nokia Snake game as well. Nokia has focussed on the accessibility of the menus and provided the option of large fonts on smartphones. The feature phone will come with a 2.8" curved display with bright colours. The Nokia brick phone features dual-SIM capability and is available in two colours - Yellow and Black.

As far as the technical specifications of the feature phone are concerned, it comes with a 2.8" QCGA display, along with a 0.3MP camera on the back. The 2021 Nokia 6310 comes with a standby time of 21.7 days and an approximate talk time of 19.45 hours which it can extract from the 1150 mAh battery. Other devices can interact with it with the help of Bluetooth 5.0 and transfer data based on the A2DP methodology. The device charges on a Micro USB 1.1 port and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

A Unisoc 6531F processor powers the device, accompanied by 16MB of RAM and 8MB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB. On Nokia's official website, the Nokia 6310 is priced at 59.99 Pounds, which roughly translates to Rs. 6,187.10. The device also has a built-MP3 player and works on GSM signals.